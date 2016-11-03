Traffic stop in Ohio turns up 8 fake tickets for Game 7

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — State troopers in Ohio say a traffic stop has turned up eight counterfeit tickets for Game 7 of the World Series.

The State Highway Patrol says the fake tickets were discovered Wednesday in a car being driven by an Indiana man on the Ohio Turnpike.

A patrol lieutenant says the tickets looked legitimate until they were closely inspected.

Authorities say Terry Walls of Merrillville, Indiana, and Citron Mitchell, of Chicago, have been charged with felony forgery.

They’re being held in a county jail near Toledo. It’s not clear whether either of the men has an attorney.