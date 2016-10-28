The Latest: Kaine not weighing in on FBI investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times EDT):

2:05 p.m.

Tim Kaine isn’t weighing in yet on news that the FBI is investigating new emails linked to Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee says he’s “got to read a little more.” Kaine was responding to a reporter’s question while stopping by an early voting site in Tallahassee.

The FBI closed the criminal investigation into Clinton’s use of the email server in July. It is now investigating whether newly found emails contained classified information.

It’s not clear yet where the new emails came from.

2 p.m.

Donald Trump says the political system “might not be as rigged as I thought” now that the FBI has decided to investigate new emails found in the probe of Hillary Clinton’s private server.

At a rally Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump praised the FBI, saying “I think they are going to right the ship, folks.”

That’s a new tune for Trump, who has repeatedly complained that the Washington establishment has rigged the political system against him.

Trump added that he was “very proud” of the FBI, an about-face after weeks of being critical of the bureau’s decision not to recommend charges against Clinton.

The Republican nominee, who began his remarks discussing the FBI decision, then joked that the rest of the speech was “so boring”

1:45 p.m.

Donald Trump is praising the FBI’s decision to investigate new emails found in the probe of Hillary Clinton’s private server.

The Republican nominee said Friday that “perhaps finally justice will be served.” He was addressing a roaring crowd in Manchester, New Hampshire shortly after news broke of the FBI decision.

Trump said that “Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we have never seen before” and said that “we must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.”

Trump said he had “great respect” for the FBI’s decision. He had previously been very critical of the FBI and Department of Justice for the earlier decision not to bring charges against the Democratic nominee.

1:30 p.m.

The FBI informed Congress Friday it is investigating whether new emails that have emerged in its probe of Hillary Clinton’s private server may contain classified information. The FBI said in July its investigation was finished.

The disclosure raises the possibility of the FBI reopening the criminal investigation involving the Democratic presidential nominee just days before the election, although it is not clear if that will happen.

Clinton’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

In a letter sent to congressional leaders, FBI Director James Comey says that new emails have come to light recently that have prompted investigators to take another look at the sensitive government information that flowed through the private email sever Clinton used while serving as secretary of state.

1:15 p.m.

President Barack Obama will spend most of next week, the final week of the presidential campaign, rallying voters in battleground states for fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Clinton’s campaign says Obama will return to Ohio on Tuesday and to North Carolina on Wednesday. On Thursday, he heads back to Florida to headline a pair of Clinton rallies.

The race between Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is close in all three states.

Obama will urge voters in all three states to take advantage of the opportunity they have to cast their ballots before the Nov. 8 election.

12:55 p.m.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign says the Democratic presidential candidate will campaign in Arizona on Wednesday.

Communications director Jen Palmieri says Clinton will urge voters in the traditionally Republican state to take advantage of early voting. She’ll also make stops in Ohio, Florida and North Carolina next week.

Only one Democratic presidential candidate has won the state since 1948. But controversies surrounding Trump’s campaign have created opportunities for Democrats in Republican-leaning states, especially those like Arizona that have large minority populations.

Polling now shows a tight contest in the state, with Clinton and Trump in a virtual tie. Her aides are also eager to help Democrats win a competitive senate race.

12:45 p.m.

Hacked emails show Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman was notified by Google in March than someone utilizing a computer server in Ukraine had obtained his password and was trying to access his Gmail account.

Messages released by WikiLeaks on Friday include the alert to John Podesta and a subsequent exchange with a campaign IT staffer. The staffer urged Podesta to immediately change his password and take further precautions to keep outsiders from accessing his email.

It is not immediately clear how Podesta responded. Five months later hackers successfully downloaded tens of thousands of emails from Podesta’s accounts that have since been posted on the internet.

The hack is among several recent cyberattacks intended to influence the presidential election. U.S. intelligence officials blame them on Russia.

12:20 p.m.

Donald Trump has wired an additional $10 million to his campaign after the release of new financial reports that show rival Hillary Clinton with far more cash on hand.

That’s according to Trump campaign spokeswoman Jessica Ditto. She said the contribution was made Friday morning.

The Republican presidential nominee has repeatedly promised that he would spend at least $100 million of his own money. Yet the latest campaign filings showed him $44 million short of that promise. That figure did not include the latest $10 million contribution.

Campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News on Friday that Trump will continue to make investments into his campaign.

11:25 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is airing ads in Wisconsin for the first time in the general election campaign.

Clinton’s Wisconsin campaign director Jake Hajdu said Friday that the ads will begin airing in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay on Monday.

On Tuesday, Clinton’s running mate Tim Kaine will campaign in the state, his first appearance in Wisconsin since August. Clinton has yet to make a general election campaign stop.

Polls have consistently shown Clinton with a lead over Donald Trump in the state.

Hajdu said in a statement that the ads were also designed to help other Democrats on the ballot, including former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold. He’s in a rematch against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

The ad buy was at least $100,000. Clinton’s campaign did not release the exact amount.

11:15 a.m.

Mike Pence is getting back in the air on a new plane the morning after his campaign plane slid off the runway at New York’s LaGaurdia Airport.

The Republican vice presidential candidate, his staff, U.S. Secret Service agents and reporters are flying from Newark, New Jersey to Trenton, Pennsylvania. Pence will also campaign in North Carolina later Friday.

Pence’s entourage is traveling in an Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800, operated by a private charter company. It doesn’t feature the names of Pence and Donald Trump, nor the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Those were stenciled on Pence’s regular 737-700 plane, which slid sideways off the runway and onto the grass after a rough landing in the rain Thursday.

No one was injured.

10:25 a.m.

The Democratic National Committee wants a federal judge to allow it to see any emails between Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee about issues related to ballot security and voter suppression.

A federal judge in New Jersey on Thursday scheduled arguments for next week.

The DNC claims presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign is trying to intimidate and discourage minority voters and the RNC is supporting his efforts. It has cited Mike Pence’s comments that the campaign and the RNC are working closely with state governments “to ensure ballot integrity.”

The RNC has called the DNC’s filing “completely meritless.” Its response is due later Friday. The judge has said he will decide Monday which requests he’ll allow.

9:05 a.m.

President Barack Obama is telling voters in a new ad that a vote for Hillary Clinton is a vote to uphold his legacy.

Obama says in the ad that “all the progress we’ve made these last eight years is on the ballot.” He’s citing equality, justice, tolerance and respect for women as values he says Clinton would continue to promote.

It’s a sharp contrast from two years ago, when Obama was unpopular and Democrats winced when he occasionally said his policies were on the ballot in the midterms.

Clinton’s campaign says the ad is airing nationally, but mostly in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina. Obama holds a rally for Clinton in Florida on Friday evening.

8:20 a.m.

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence says there’s “strong evidence” and “significant intelligence” indicating that Russia is behind the hacked emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff.

The comments are in contrast to assertions by his running mate, Donald Trump, who claims the U.S. has “no idea” who is behind the email hacks. The U.S. intelligence community has blamed Moscow, stating that “based on the scope and sensitivity” of the hacking, “only Russia’s senior-most officials could have authorized these activities.”

In an interview Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Pence said “there’s certainly strong evidence (to) that effect.”

He said if he and Trump are elected, they would “follow the facts.” Pence added: “Certainly there’s going to be very strong consequences if any state actor is involved.”

7:30 a.m.

Republican Mike Pence says he’s grateful for the “quick action” of his pilot and first responders when his campaign plane slid off a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

No one was injured in the incident Thursday. Pence told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he felt the plane fishtail after a hard landing.

He said, “just for a few seconds, you could feel us bouncing off. And with mud splattered up on the windows, we figured we were off the runway.”

Pence said first responders were “on the scene at LaGuardia before the aircraft even came to a halt.”

The plane was coming to New York from Fort Dodge, Iowa.

3:40 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has turned to popular first lady Michelle Obama to rally voters in North Carolina, part of the effort to deliver a knockout blow to Donald Trump.

For his part, the New York billionaire is denouncing both Hillary and Bill Clinton as creatures of a corrupt political system, who would use the Oval Office to enrich themselves at the expense of American families.

New fundraising reports show that Trump is facing a sizable deficit that could cripple his final efforts to win on Election Day.

Clinton entered the final stretch of the race with a resounding cash advantage over Trump. As of last week, her campaign and Democratic partners had $153 million in the bank, more than double what Trump’s side had available.