Ohio Daybook

Sunday, Oct. 16 – Tuesday, Oct. 18 Ohio State Board of Education meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Meghan Wadsworth Ohio Department of Education Meghan.Wadsworth@education.ohio.gov 1 614 466 9514 Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education Brittany.Halpin@education.ohio.gov 1 614 728 5959

Monday, Oct. 17 8:00 AM Lorain County GradNation Community Summit: Increasing Graduation Rates in Our County – Lorain County GradNation Community Summit: Increasing Graduation Rates in Our County, featuring remarks from Ohio state Sen. Gayle Manning

Location: Lorain High School, 2600 Ashland Ave., Lorain, OH Lorain www.americaspromise.org https://twitter.com/AmericasPromise #GradNation

Contacts: Gabrielle Mathis America’s Promise Alliance gabriellem@americaspromise.org 1 202 657 0647 1 917 345 4154

Monday, Oct. 17 10:00 AM Ohio joint Senate Committee hearing on investing in children’s health – Ohio state Sens. Shannon Jones and Peggy Lehner hold a joint information hearing of the Senate Health & Human Services and Education Committees focused on improving the health and well-being of Ohio’s children through evidenced-based interventions and strategic investments during early childhood development. Participants include ReadyNation Global Director Dr. Sara Watson, Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee Executive Director Susan Ackerman, and Joint Education Oversight Committee Executive Director Lauren Monowar-Jones

Location: Pavillion Ballroom, Hilton Netherland Plaza, 35 West 5th Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://ohiosenate.gov/index

Contacts: Melissa Sandt Office of State Sen. Shannon Jones Jones@OhioSenate.gov 1 614 466 9737 David Cordonnier Office of State Sen. Peggy Lehner Lehner@OhioSenate.gov 1 614 466 4538

Monday, Oct. 17 12:00 PM Mike Pence campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican vice presidential nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he holds a rally in Mason

Location: Manor House Banquet & Conference Center, Mason, OH www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again hhicks@donaldtrump.com 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

Doors open 9:00 AM

Monday, Oct. 17 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

Monday, Oct. 17 – Saturday, Oct. 22 21st Annual Music Masters Series honoring Johnny Cash – 21st Annual Music Masters Series begins, this year celebrating Johnny Cash with interviews, panel discussions, films, educational programs and a keynote lecture at Case Western Reserve University. Week culminates 21 Oct with a tribute concert. Series honors a different musician each year and is presented by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the Case Western Reserve University Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities and Klipsch Audio

Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.rockhall.com https://twitter.com/rock_hall

Contacts: Carl Harp Rock and Roll Hall of Fame charp@rockhall.org 1 216 515 1503

Tuesday, Oct. 18 10:00 AM Cintas Corporation: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Cintas Corporation, 6800 Cintas Boulevard, Cincinnati, OH http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp

Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations hansenm@cintas.com 1 513 701 2079

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Thursday, Oct. 20 AIAA International Communications Satellite Systems Conference – AIAA International Communications Satellite Systems Conference (ICSSC). Co-located with Ka and Broadband Communications Conference

Location: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.aiaa.org/ https://twitter.com/aiaa

Contacts: AIAA custserv@aiaa.org 1 703 264 7500

