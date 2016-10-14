Police: 3 teens steal car, crash, leaving 10-year-old hurt

CINCINNATI (AP) — Three teens are facing charges after police say they stole a car, fled police and collided with another car in southwest Ohio, leaving a 10-year-old boy who was on the sidewalk hurt.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported (http://cin.ci/2e1ee0F ) Thursday police say the youths stole the car on Sunday in Cincinnati after its owner left it running outside a dairy shop.

Police began chasing the car across the city. The car eventually crashed and came to a stop on a sidewalk near a park.

Police say officers captured the youths after they tried to flee.

A 15-year-old boy who police say was the driver faces charges including receiving stolen property and failing to comply with police.

Police say two boys, ages 16 and 14, who were passengers face charges of obstructing police.

