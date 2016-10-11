OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
14-15-16-24-34-36, Kicker: -0-7-4-4-6
(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six; Kicker: zero, zero, seven, four, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
14-23-26-43-48, Lucky Ball: 5
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $49 million
8-6-6
(eight, six, six)
1-8-1
(one, eight, one)
7-3-3-5
(seven, three, three, five)
3-9-9-4
(three, nine, nine, four)
2-9-8-7-4
(two, nine, eight, seven, four)
5-0-1-8-9
(five, zero, one, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
07-09-15-29-31
(seven, nine, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
