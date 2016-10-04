Reconstructed Cleveland breakwater nears completion

CLEVELAND (AP) — A $36 million project to repair a northeast Ohio breakwater that was damaged during Superstorm Sandy is nearing completion.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland (http://bit.ly/2d8IB3G ) reports the Army Corps of Engineers and a team of contractors are 90 percent through a project to reconstruct an almost mile-long section of the wall that protects the Cleveland shoreline. The two-year project is expected to be finished by the end of November.

The key elements of the reconstructed breakwater are geometric concrete structures that resemble a ship’s anchor and are designed to dissipate the waves rather than block them.

More than 18,000 of the six-ton structures are scheduled to be unloaded into the breakwater and form an interlocking wall of concrete by the end of the project.

