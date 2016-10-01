Police: Arrest made after fake cop abducts, assaults girl, 9

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — A man who police say abducted and sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in northern Ohio has pleaded not guilty to rape and kidnapping charges.

Forty-five-year-old Dennis Menefee Jr., of Port Washington, appeared Friday in Massillon Municipal Court, where a judge set a $2 million bond.

He’s being assigned a public defender.

Police say the girl was walking home from the library Monday in Massillon (MAS’-ih-luhn) when a man impersonating a police officer told her she’d been reported missing. Police say it was Menefee who forced her into his pickup truck and sexually assaulted her in a parking lot.

Menefee was arrested Wednesday near Columbus while working as a flag man on a road construction project. He told a Fairfield County judge Thursday he wasn’t in Massillon.