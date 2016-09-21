Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 21.

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 7:55 AM NAFCU Congressional Caucus concludes – NAFCU Congressional Caucus concludes. Speakers today include Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, Republican Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Andy Barr, Bill Huizenga, Sean Duffy, Randy Neugebauer, Kevin Brady and French Hill, and Democratic Reps. Joyce Beatty and Maxine Waters

Location: Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC http://www.nafcu.org https://twitter.com/NAFCU #NAFCUCaucus

Contacts: Patty Briotta NAFCU Director of Public Relations pbriotta@nafcu.org 1 703 842 2820 1 703 200 4600

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 12:00 PM Ohio State Fire Council meeting

Location: Division of State Fire Marshal, 8895 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Department of Commerce Lindsey.Burnworth@com.state.oh.us 1 614 995 5791

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 1:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he holds a campaign rally in Toledo * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: Stranahan Theater & Great Hall, 4645 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo, OH Toledo www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again hhicks@donaldtrump.com 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

Doors open 10:00 AM

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 1:30 PM 2016 Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame Awards and Ceremony – 2016 Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame Awards and Ceremony. Speakers include Ohio Department of Commerce Director Jacqueline T. Williams, State Fire Marshal Larry Flowers, and Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born

Location: Division of State Fire Marshal, 8895 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Department of Commerce Lindsey.Burnworth@com.state.oh.us 1 614 995 5791

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 3:00 PM Congressional leaders at dedication of Thomas Edison statue in the U.S. Capitol – Statue of late scientist and inventor Thomas Edison dedicated in National Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol, with participants including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and House Minority Leader Nancy Leader, and members of the Ohio delegation * The statue will represent the state of Ohio, the birthplace and childhood home of Edison, as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection. Each state is given two representatives, with Edison’s statue joining that of President James Garfield and replacing that of Governor William Allen

Location: National Statuary Hall, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC www.speaker.gov https://twitter.com/SpeakerRyan

Contacts: AshLee Strong House Speaker press ashlee.strong@mail.house.gov 1 202 225 0600

All media interested in covering the event should contact their respective congressional media gallery. Media with equipment may access the room at 12:00 p.m. ET for setup. All media equipment must be pre-set by 1:00 p.m. ET for the security sweep

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 5:30 PM Public hearing to discuss Columbus Division of Police’s body camera policy and implementation – Columbus Public Safety Committee Chair Mitchell J. Brown and Council President Zach Klein hold public hearing to discuss the Columbus Division of Police’s body camera policy and implementation

Location: City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council lacole@columbus.gov 1 614 645 5530

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 6:00 PM Ohio AG DeWine unveils video featuring Cole Smoot at Family and Youth Initiatives Drug Symposium – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine unveils a new video produced by the Attorney General’s Office focusing on Cole Smoot, a Tecumseh High School student who died in 2011 of an accidental overdose after taking a methadone pill he received from a friend at Family and Youth Initiatives Drug Symposium

Location: Tecumseh High School, 9830 W. National Road, New Carlisle, OH New Carlisle http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer Jill.DelGreco@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

Media Availability: 5:45 p.m.

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 7:00 PM University of Dayton host talk with Lawrence Lessig – University of Dayton host talk with Lawrence Lessig on ‘The Importance of the First Presidential Debate’

Location: Kennedy Union Ballroom, 300 College Park Ave, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton Mpant1@udayton.edu 1 937 229 3256

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 – Thursday, Sep. 22 Ohio DNR Conservation Farm Family Awards – Ohio Dept of Natural Resources Conservation Farm Family Awards at the annual Farm Science Review, recognizing five farming families ‘for their exemplary efforts in conserving soil, water, woodlands, wildlife and other natural resources on their farmland’

Location: Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 OH-38, London, OH London http://ohiodnr.gov/

Contacts: Stephanie Leis ODNR stephanie.leis@dnr.state.oh.us 1 614 265 6860

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 DDR Corp: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications sschroeder@ddrc.com 1 216 755 5500

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 9:30 AM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack visits Wilmington College center renovated with USDA funding – Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visits Ohio to highlight USDA investments in rural infrastructure projects, delivering remarks and touring the newly-renovated and expanded Center for the Sciences and Agriculture at Wilmington College – a renovation funded by a $19.7 million loan from the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan Program. Agenda includes tour (9:30 AM EDT), remarks (10:00 AM EDT), and press availability (11:00 AM EDT)

Location: Wilmington College, corner of College and Elm Sts, Wilmington, OH Wilmington www.usda.gov https://twitter.com/USDA

Contacts: USDA Office of Communications press@oc.usda.gov 1 202 720 4623

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 – Saturday, Sep. 24 National Association for College Admission Counseling National Conference – National Association for College Admission Counseling National Conference: professional development event for college counseling and admission professionals

Location: The Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.nacacconference.org

Contacts: NACAC media@nacacnet.org 1 703 299 6807

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 – Saturday, Sep. 24 2015 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship – 2015 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship’s ‘First Shot to Fight Cancer’ marking start of annual tournament *Andrew Loupe won the championship in 2015

Location: 3605 Tremont Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ncc-golf.com/

Contacts: Thomas Sprouse Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship tsprouse@hnssports.com 1 614 889 6791

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 Old Dominon begin headline North American tour

Location: House of Blues, 308 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/OldDominion

Contacts: Ebie McFarland EB Media PR ebie@ebmediapr.com 615-327-3259

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 Chelsea Clinton campaigns for mother Hillary in Ohio and Michigan – Chelsea Clinton campaigns for her mother, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in Ohio and Michigan, where she lays out the stakes of November’s election for Ohio and Michigan families and highlights her mom’s ‘belief that we are stronger together when the economy works for everyone – not just those at the top’. Agenda includes an organizing event in Toledo, OH, before traveling to Michigan where she attends a Women for Hillary event at Richard App Gallery, 910 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI (4:15 PM EDT) and a Students for Hillary event at Michigan State University, 49 Abbott Road, East Lansing, MI (7:10 PM EDT)

Location: Grand Rapids East Lansing www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Doors open 3:30 PM (Grand Rapids) 6:30 PM (East Lansing)

——————–

Friday, Sep. 23 4:00 PM The Texas Tribune Festival continues – The Texas Tribune Festival continues, with speakers today including Ohio Governor John Kasich, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, conservative blogger Erick Erickson, Texas state Rep. Chris Paddie and former Carly Fiorina presidential campaign Deputy Manager Sarah Isgur Flores

Location: Austin, TX Austin www.texastribune.org https://twitter.com/texastribune

Contacts: Cultivate PR for TTF ttf@cultivatepr.com 1 512 213 0212

——————–

Friday, Sep. 23 – Saturday, Sep. 24 Country Night Lights festival – Country Night Lights, country music festival headlined by Jake Owen and Brett Eldridge

Location: The Venue Of Athens, 8003 State Route 56, Athens, OH Athens http://www.countrynightlights.com/ https://twitter.com/cntrynghtlghts #CNL2016

Contacts: Country Night Lights jordan@primesocial.com

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio