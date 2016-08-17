Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 17.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 17 8:30 AM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds community hours

Location: Stauf’s, 627 S. 3rd St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 17 10:30 AM Republican Sen. Rob Portman receives endorsement from Ohio Veterans United

Location: 2436 Walcutt Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus www.robportman.com

Contacts: Michawn Rich Portman for Senate michawn@robportman.com 1 775 240 8539

If you plan on attending, please RSVP to michawn@robportman.com. Following endorsement, Portman available for interview

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 17 10:30 AM Ohio Attorney General’s Advisory Group on Law Enforcement Vehicular Pursuits meeting

Location: Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer Jill.DelGreco@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 17 10:30 AM Ohio state Rep. Teresa Fedor holds news conference detailing push to reverse preschool defunding – Ohio state Rep. Teresa Fedor holds news conference to detail a ‘Democratic push for the Kasich Administration to reverse course on its recent rule change that prohibits pre-school providers from layering federal and state funding to serve more children and families’

Location: Ladies’ Gallery, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Jordan Plottner House Democratic Communications Director Jordan.Plottner@ohiohouse.gov 1 614 466 9034

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 17 10:00 AM Ohio Casino Control Commission meeting

Location: 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/

Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission Jessica.Franks@casinocontrol.ohio.gov 1 614 914 2529

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 17 11:00 AM GOP Rep. Steve Stivers hosts annual Opiate Summit – Republican Rep. Steve Stivers hosts his fourth annual Opiate Summit with law enforcement officials, health care and treatment experts, and state and community organizations from his 12-county district

Location: Ohio Christian University, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH Circleville http://stivers.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepSteveStivers

Contacts: Tim Alford Office of Rep. Steve Stivers 1 704 654 2654

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 17 1:00 PM NASA’s Glenn Research Center hosts industry day – NASA’s Glenn Research Center hosts industry day to share information about a Draft Request for Proposal for the Space Launch System’s Universal Stage Adapter. Speakers include Glenn Center Director Janet Kavandi, NASA’s Marshall Spaceflight Center Spacecraft and Payload Integration and Evolution Office Acting Director Stephen Creech, Glenn Space Flight Systems Director Bryan Smith, and Glenn Safety and Mission Assurance Deputy Director Kathy Schubert

Location: 21000 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.nasa.gov https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Jan Wittry NASA jan.m.wittry-1@nasa.gov 1 216 433 5466

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 17 1:15 PM Hillary Clinton contrasts her tax agenda with ‘Trump’s plan to give large tax breaks to the wealthy’ in Ohio – 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, with an event in Cleveland to ‘contrast her agenda for tax fairness and investing in Ohio with Donald Trump’s plan to give large tax breaks to the wealthy and people like him’. Event includes Clinton touring John Marshall High School before delivering remarks * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Location: John Marshall High School, 3952 W 140th St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Doors open 11:15 AM EDT * Due to space constraints, the tour of the high school will be pooled press

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 17 4:00 PM Columbus Crew SC host bowling event with Make-A-Wish Ohio – Columbus Crew SC host bowling event with Make-A-Wish Ohio, with ew SC players Ola Kamara, Nicolai Naess and Mohammed Saeid

Location: Ten Pin Alley, 5499 Constitution Boulevard, Hilliard, OH http://www.columbuscrewsc.com/

Contacts: Tim Miller Columbus Crew SC crewsccommunications@columbuscrewsc.com 1 614 447 4176

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 17 4:30 PM Dayton City Commission meetings – Dayton City Commission work session to cover CityWide Development Corporation, Economic Development, and Planning and Community Development Update (4:30 PM EDT), and meeting (6:00 PM EDT)

Location: City Hall, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Rashella Lavender City of Dayton Clerk of Commission 1 937 333 3636

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 17 Limited Brands Inc: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations apreston@lb.com 1 614 415 6704

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 17 L Brands Inc: Q2 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations apreston@lb.com 1 614 415 6704

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 18 10:00 AM Blooms & Berries Farm Market donates 2,000 pounds of tomatoes to Freestore Foodbank – Blooms & Berries Farm Market donates 2,000 pounds of tomatoes, worth almost $5,000, to local Freestore Foodbank. Farm owner Jeff Probst and Freestore Foodbank President/CEO Kurt Reiber participate

Location: Cincinnati’s Freestore Foodbank, 1250 Tennessee Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.bloomsandberries.com/

Contacts: Laura Kroeger Blooms & Berries Farm Market 1 513 236 7864 Jessica Kentrup Blooms & Berries Farm Market 1 859 640 2560 Jeff Probst Blooms & Berries Farm Market 1 513 312 0340

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 18 6:00 PM Columbus Division of Police host ‘Connecting Columbus with Dialogue’ event

Location: Linden Community Recreation, 1254 Briarwood Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbuspolice.org/

Contacts: Sgt. Rich Weiner Columbus Division of Police rweiner@columbuspolice.org 1 614 645 4593

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 18 6:00 PM Ohio EPA holds public hearing on South Field Energy Facility – Ohio Environmental Protection Agency holds public hearing to discuss draft permit for a combined-cycle gas turbine facility to be located in Wellsville, Columbiana County

Location: Southern Ruritan Club Bingo Hall, 1142 Hillcrest Road, S.R. 45, Wellsville, OH http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA

Contacts: Lindey Amer Ohio EPA 1 614 644 2160

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 21 25th Annual Brier Hill Italian Fest

Location: Calvin and Victoria Streets, Youngstown, OH Youngstown http://www.youngstownohio.gov/

Contacts: Michael McGiffin Downtown Events and Citywide Special Projects mmcgifin@youngstownohio.gov 1 330 207 0551

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 18 9:00 AM L Brands Inc: Q2 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations apreston@lb.com 1 614 415 6704

——————–

Friday, Aug. 19 12:30 PM Education Secretary King holds roundtable on college access and affordability – Secretary of Education John King holds roundtable with Democrats Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Marcia Fudge, Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson, and students on college access and affordability, in order to hear stories from students and campus leaders about ‘innovative strategies that increase access, affordability, and positive outcomes for all students’

Location: Cuyahoga Community College Advanced Technology Training Center, 3409 Woodland Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.ed.gov/index.jhtml https://twitter.com/usedgov

Contacts: Department of Education press press@ed.gov 1 202 401 1576

_____

