Trial begins for driver in central Ohio crash that killed 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A trial is underway for a driver accused of causing a crash that killed two pedestrians in downtown Columbus.

Terrence Trent is accused of recklessly driving his truck into a school bus that then hit the two pedestrians in December 2014. He pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide charges.

Two psychological evaluations said Trent was competent for trial. A third psychologist concluded he is incompetent to stand trial and suffers from “disorganized and delusional thinking” and possibly dementia.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Keith McGrath told jurors Tuesday that before the accident Trent was speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and running red lights despite having a flat tire.

Defense attorney Steve Dehnart isn’t disputing the facts but told jurors prosecutors don’t want to talk about why the accident happened.