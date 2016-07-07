Despite warning, Murray Energy says no layoffs expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Coal giant Murray Energy says it is not expecting to lay off any of the 4,400 coal miners in six states who recently received notice that they could lose their jobs.

A release from the St. Clairsville, Ohio, company says that despite the warning, “no layoffs are contemplated or expected at this time.” The notices, required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, were for operations in Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky, Utah and Pennsylvania.

Broadbent says the wide-ranging layoff notice issued on June 29 was due to the requirements of the act, known as the WARN Act. It requires companies to give a 60-day notice if a massive layoff is possible.

Last month, the United Mine Workers of America rejected a proposed contract with Murray and other coal operators.