Psychiatrist to examine treasure hunter jailed in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge will let a psychiatrist examine a former deep-sea treasure hunter jailed in Ohio for refusing to answer more questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since mid-December, when a federal judge in Columbus found he violated a plea deal by refusing to respond.

Thompson has said he told everything he knew during depositions last fall and argues he couldn’t provide more complete answers in part because of effects of a neurological disorder.

The judge ordered a competency evaluation by a psychologist, and Thompson’s attorney sought permission for the psychiatrist’s evaluation. His report is due in August.

The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. America, which sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857.