City: safety measures in place for Cincinnati Pride Parade

CINCINNATI (AP) — City officials say they have measures in place to ensure safety at an upcoming Cincinnati parade and related events celebrating Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month.

City Manager Harry Black said in a statement released Friday that the city is working with multiple agencies to ensure public safety at the June 25 Cincinnati Pride Parade and other festivities. Events leading up to the parade begin this Saturday. The precautions come in the wake of the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida that left 49 people dead.

Black’s statement didn’t’ provide specific details of the safety measures. But he says the city is coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.