Ohio Daybook

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 7:00 AM Beck Center for the Arts fifth annual Bike for Beck, a fundraising cycling event

Location: Beck Center, 17801 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH Lakewood http://www.beckcenter.org/ https://twitter.com/BeckCenter

Contacts: Kathleen Caffrey Beck Center for the Arts kcaffrey@beckcenter.org 1 216 521 2540 x22

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 11:00 AM Kroger holds event to present donation’s to local military families and USO – Kroger and United Services Organization’s Central and Southern Ohio chapter representatives hold event to present donation to local military. * From April 10-23, customers who shopped the 123 stores in Kroger’s Columbus Division were given the option to purchase a scan card with the proceeds going to support the USO’s Central and South Ohio Chapter

Location: Entrance to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W Powell Rd, Powell, OH http://www.kroger.com https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Deborah Thompson Kroger deborah.thompson@kroger.com 1 614 898 3223

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 2:00 PM Franklin University 152nd Commencement Ceremony

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.franklin.edu/

Contacts: Sherry Mercurio Franklin University Sherry.mercurio@franklin.edu 1 614 947 6581

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 2:00 PM Jukebox Revue Concert to benefit Honor Flight Columbus – Jukebox Revue Concert to benefit Honor Flight Columbus. Proceeds from the event will benefit this year’s community-sponsored Honor Flight, a program honoring veterans with a guided tour of the National World War II monument in Washington, DC

Location: Westerville North High School,950 County Line Rd, Westerville, OH http://www.kroger.com https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Beth Wilkin Kroger beth.wilkin@kroger.com 1 614 898 3233

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 – Wednesday, May. 25 National WIC Association 2016 Annual Education and Training Conference & Exhibits

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.nwica.org/ https://twitter.com/NatWICAssoc

Contacts: Samantha Lee National WIC Association communications slee@nwica.org

——————–

Sunday, May. 22 Red Hot Chili Peppers headline Rock on the Range festival – Final day of the 10th annual Rock on the Range festival, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers in the band’s first show since frontman Anthony Kiedis was rushed to hospital 14 May with intestinal flu, forcing the last minute cancellation of a handful of shows * Part of ‘The World’s Loudest Month’, a series of eight festivals taking place within a four-week period continuing with Rocklahoma (27-29 May) and The Bud Light River City Rockfest (29 May)

Location: Mapfre Stadium, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.rockontherange.com/ https://twitter.com/rockontherange #RockOnTheRange

Contacts: Kristine Ashton-Magnuson Ashton-Magnuson Media kristine@am-media.net 1 818 996 2496

——————–

Monday, May. 23 10:00 AM Ohio Auditor of State Yost reports on head count results – Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost participates in event to report on the results of the second statewide student head count

Location: Harding Briefing Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohioauditor.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioAuditor

Contacts: Ben Marrison Ohio Auditor of State BJMarrison@ohioauditor.gov 1 614 644 1111

——————–

Monday, May. 23 12:30 PM Ohio Board of Building Appeals meeting

Location: Division of Industrial Compliance, 6606 Tussing Road, Training Room 1, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce Lindsey.Burnworth@com.state.oh.us 1 614 995 5791

——————–

Monday, May. 23 – Tuesday, May. 24 25th Anniversary of the Annual Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 North High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

——————–

Tuesday, May. 24 – Thursday, May. 26 International Instrumentation Symposium – IIS International Instrumentation Symposium, in partnership with the Machinery Failure Prevention Technology Society (MFPT)

Location: Dayton Convention Center, Dayton, OH Dayton www.isa.org https://twitter.com/ISA_Interchange

Contacts: ISA info@isa.org 1 919 549 8411

——————–

Tuesday, May. 24 – Thursday, May. 26 MFPT Conference – MFPT Joint Conference with the International Society of Automation (ISA) International Instrumentation Symposium. This year’s theme is ‘Advances in Technology to Support End User Mission’

Location: Dayton Convention Center, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.mfpt.org

Contacts: Chris Pomfret MFPT chris@mfpt.org 1 937 256 2285

_____

