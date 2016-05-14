Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, May. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

——————–

Saturday, May. 14 10:00 AM Ohio Democratic Party Executive Committee quarterly meeting – Ohio Democratic Party Executive Committee quarterly meeting to consider endorsements, resolutions and slates for Democratic National Convention at-large and pledged Party Leader and Elected Official delegates

Location: Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center, 20635 Waterloo Rd., Mt. Sterling, OH www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems

Contacts: Kirstin Alvanitakis Ohio Democratic Party kirstin@ohiodems.org 1 919 923 4055

——————–

Saturday, May. 14 11:00 AM Columbus City Schools hosts annual ‘Countdown to Kindergarten Kick-off’ event

Location: Fort Hayes MEC Campus, 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ccsoh.us/ https://twitter.com/ColsCitySchools

Contacts: CCS Office of Communications and Media Relations 1 614 365 5680

——————–

Saturday, May. 14 11:30 AM NASA astronaut Mike Good visits Great Lakes Science Center – Great Lakes Science Center hosts NASA astronaut Mike Good. Event includes a movie screening, audience Q & A and a meet and greet session

Location: Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.greatscience.com/ https://twitter.com/GLScienceCtr

Contacts: Joe Yachanin Great Lakes Science Center yachaninj@glsc.org 1 216 696 3644 1 440 669 9584

——————–

Sunday, May. 15 9:30 AM 445th Airlift Wing hold change of command ceremony – 445th Airlift Wing hold change of command ceremony. 445th Airlift Wing commander Col. Jeffrey J. McGalliard relinquishes his command of the wing to Col. Adam B. Willis

Location: Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH www.wpafb.af.mil

Contacts: 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office 445aw.pa2@us.af.mil 1 937 257 5784

Media interested in attending, should respond to the 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office

——————–

Sunday, May. 15 Radio Television Digital News Association host ‘Murrow MeetUp’ – Radio Television Digital News Association host ‘Murrow MeetUp,’ to get together in person with Association members and friends

Location: Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.rtdna.org https://twitter.com/RTDNA

Contacts: Mike Cavender RTDNA mikec@rtdna.org 1 770 622 7011

——————–

Sunday, May. 15 Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley host ‘All For The Kids Awareness Day’

Location: TBD http://www.hopemv.org/ https://twitter.com/hope4kidsMV

Contacts: Anthony Spano Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley Executive Director avspano@hopemv.org 1 330 406 1048

——————–

Sunday, May. 15 – Wednesday, May. 18 PaperCon pulp and paper conference and exhibition – PaperCon pulp and paper conference and exhibition. Co-located with NETInc NET Innovative Nonwovens Conference and annual Tissue360 Forum

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.papercon.org/ https://twitter.com/TAPPITWEETS

Contacts: TAPPI memberconnection@tappi.org 1 770 446 1400 RPTA rpta@rpta.org 1 847 622 2544

——————–

Monday, May. 16 9:00 AM Cuyahoga County ADAMHS Board Annual Meeting Brunch, Awards Presentation & Client Art Show/Contest

Location: LaCentre Conference & Banquet Facility, 25777 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH http://www.cuyahogacounty.us/ https://twitter.com/CuyahogaCounty

Contacts: Katie Boland ADAMHS Board boland@adamhscc.org

——————–

Monday, May. 16 10:00 AM Ohio Waterways Safety Council meeting

Location: Caesar Creek State Park, Hopewell Day Lodge, 9000 Center Rd, Wilmington, OH Wilmington http://ohiodnr.gov/

Contacts: Matt Eiselstein Ohio Department of Natural Resources Matt.Eiselstein@dnr.state.oh.us 1 614 265 6860 Janet Turner ODNR Division of Watercraft 1 614 265 6476

——————–

Monday, May. 16 – Thursday, May. 19 2016 Army National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition – Ohio National Guard hosts 2016 Army National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition for competing soldiers from six other Midwestern states (Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin). The Best Warrior competition challenges competitors in several events including the Army Physical Fitness Test; M9 pistol and M4 rifle qualifications; a stress shoot exercise; drill and ceremony; and several Army Warrior Tasks

Location: Camp Perry Joint Training Center, 1000 Lawrence Road, Port Clinton, OH Port Clinton http://www.ong.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHNationalGuard

Contacts: Capt. Sarah Cahill Ohio National Guard 1 614 579 0030 Steve Toth Ohio National Guard richard.s.toth2.nfg@mail.mil 1 614 336 7003

——————–

Monday, May. 16 Procter & Gamble: Q2 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations chelune.jj@pg.com 1 513 983 2570

——————–

Monday, May. 16 AFLAC: Q2 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

——————–

Monday, May. 16 Marathon Petroleum: Q1 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=246631&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Pamela K. Beall Marathon Petroleum Investor Relations pkbeall@marathonpetroleum.com 1 419 429 5640

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio