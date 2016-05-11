Ohio police not charged in fatal shooting of man who had gun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio prosecutor says a grand jury declined to indict two Columbus police officers in the fatal shooting of a man who they said had struggled with one officer and reached for a gun.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says a grand jury reviewed the Oct. 15 shooting of 25-year-old Deaunte Bell earlier this week.

O’Brien says Bell was in the backseat of a vehicle when officers approached to speak to the occupants. O’Brien says Bell didn’t comply with orders to keep his hands up, and officers fired when he reached for a gun that was in his pocket.

Bell was on court-ordered supervision for a previous weapons conviction when the shooting occurred.

No one else was hurt.