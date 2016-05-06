Residents upset that Ohio officials killed non-native swans

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The killing of non-native swans by wildlife officials to make way for native ones has upset some Ohio residents who complain residents weren’t warned.

The Repository (http://bit.ly/1TMIfj1) in Canton reports representatives from Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources killed two non-native mute swans at a bog in Jackson Township last week to make way for native trumpeter swans.

State wildlife officials say they’ve been trying to decrease the mute swan population since at least 2006 and stepped up efforts two years ago. They say the invasive swans are known for aggression and chasing away native birds. Trumpeter swans are considered a threatened species.

But residents near Jackson Bog say the mute swans weren’t aggressive and neighbors weren’t given any notice before the shooting.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com