AP-OH–Ohio News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am, OH

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Deb Martin, AP Ohio news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmartin@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

UPCOMING:

OHIO SHOOTINGS

COLUMBUS — A look at what is known about the slayings of eight family members in southern Ohio two weeks after the massacre. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 750 words, photos.

INJURED KIDS AT MOTEL

MIDDLETOWN — A woman charged with murder in the beating death of her 5-year-old boy son is scheduled for a court hearing with two other women also charged in the southwest Ohio slaying. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 130 words to update from 1:30 p.m. hearing. Developed on merits.

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP ADS

WASHINGTON — Long before Donald Trump swatted away his Republican presidential rivals, his likely Democratic opponent and her allies began laying traps for him. By Chad Day and Julie Bykowicz. SENT: 690 words, with photos, graphics.

IN BRIEF:

— CARBON MONOXIDE DEATHS: Police say they believe carbon monoxide likely killed a couple found dead inside their home where their vehicle had been running the home’s garage in southwest Ohio.

— SCHOOL THREATS-ARREST: A 14-year-old boy in juvenile court has denied a charge of inducing panic after a slew of recent bomb threats in a southwest Ohio school district.

— EX-NFL PLAYER-CHARGES: A former Cleveland Browns player who had his sentencing delayed in an embezzlement case while he participates in a concussion study is now being accused of assaulting a man at a golf course over a loud radio

— PONZI SCHEME CHARGES: The trial of a married Ohio couple accused of operating a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors out of about $70 million has been pushed back until next year.

— POLAR BEAR DEBUT: A polar bear cub born at the Toledo Zoo in December is ready to meet her fans.

— COLLEGE PRESIDENT-SPENDING: The board of a college in southwestern Michigan has voted to terminate the contract of the school’s new president because of unapproved spending and improper management.

— OUTDOOR ART-PHOTOS: Four U.S. museums involved in an effort to bring art to unexpected places are teaming up on a summer photo contest.

__

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.