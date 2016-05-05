BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6:00 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Kantele Franko is on the desk. Deb Martin, AP Ohio news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmartin@ap.org.

UPCOMING TOMORROW:

OHIO SHOOTINGS

COLUMBUS — The country has become grimly accustomed to mass shootings. The killing of multiple people without an almost immediate arrest or suspect is another thing. A look at what is known about the slayings of eight family members in southern Ohio two weeks after the massacre. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. UPCOMING: 800 words by 3 a.m., photos.

TOP STORIES:

OHIO BODIES

CLEVELAND — A convicted sex offender is found guilty of the murder of three women whose bodies were found wrapped in garbage bags in a case that raised fears that another serial killer was hunting for victims in the Cleveland area. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 370 words, photos.

DEM 2016-OHIO

CINCINNATI — Ohio Democrats are happy for businessman Donald Trump — that is, happy for the prospect of the brash presumptive Republican presidential nominee topping the opposition ticket in November. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 400 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

EXOTIC ANIMALS-CRACKDOWN

COLUMBUS — A judge says five tigers and five other animals seized from a northeast Ohio farm should be returned, though the state stands by its actions. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 250 words.

GOP 2016-TRUMP-COAL-FACT CHECK

DALLAS — Donald Trump says he would bring back lost coal-mining jobs, and he is positioning for the November election in big coal states by portraying Hillary Clinton as a job killer. By David Koenig. SENT: 940 words, photos.

FBN–MANZIEL INDICTMENT

DALLAS — A Dallas judge orders former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel to have no contact with the alleged victim in his domestic violence case. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING

AKRON — A man convicted in the fatal shootings of a father and his two teenage children during a home invasion robbery on New Year’s Eve 2013 gets life in prison without parole. SENT: 275 words.

IN BRIEF:

— XGR–MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO: A proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Ohio has cleared a legislative panel and appears headed for a full House vote next week.

— TODDLER BEATEN-ARRESTS: An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in her 2-year-old daughter’s beating death has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

— MURDER CONVICTIONS OVERTURNED: An appeals court in Cleveland has ruled that a lower court judge properly granted a new trial for three men who spent nearly 20 years in prison for a slaying they denied committing.

— TREASURE HUNTER FUGITIVE: A federal judge in Ohio has ordered a competency evaluation of a former deep-sea treasure hunter who’s jailed for refusing to answer questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

— PRISON FARM SHUTDOWN: The union representing Ohio’s corrections officers has sued to stop the planned shutdown of the state’s prison farms in a move to raise millions of dollars to fund new rehabilitation programs through land sales.

— NFL PROSPECT CHARGED: A former northeast Ohio prep football star who hoped to play in the NFL has been charged with tampering with evidence after a fatal shooting outside a suburban Cleveland bar.

— OBAMA-COMMUTATIONS-OHIO: The Obama administration has commuted the prison sentences of 58 federal convicts, including a pair of Ohioans.

— DRUG INVESTIGATIONS-CORRUPTION: A longtime Ohio policeman accused of conspiring with another officer to falsely obtain search warrants and keep up to $250,000 in cash and property seized in drug investigations pleads guilty to federal charges.

— METH TRAFFICKING-CHARGES: Federal authorities say a California man accused of bringing more than 10,000 doses of methamphetamine into the Cleveland area is charged with trafficking in the drug.

— CLEVELAND GANG-TEENS: Eleven teenage boys suspected of involvement with a street gang that randomly attacked and robbed people in Cleveland and its suburbs have been charged with more than 150 counts in all.

— INDIANS FAN-LAWSUIT: Ohio’s high court says a New York man who was hit by a foul ball at a baseball game and blinded in one eye can seek damages from the Cleveland Indians.

— PEACE OFFICERS’ MEMORIAL — More than 700 Ohio peace officers who have died in the line of duty since 1823 are honored at a ceremony.

— FATAL CRASH-DRIVER HIGH: A driver who was high on marijuana when he caused a head-on collision that killed a woman and her daughter and injured two others has been sentenced to serve two decades in prison.

— LAKE ERIE FUNDING: The federal government is handing out over $3 million to help Lake Erie.

— FIREFIGHTER KILLED: Bond has been set at $5,000 for a man charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a Cincinnati firefighter who was riding to work on a motorcycle.

— PET BOBCAT-SUPREME COURT: The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a legal fight over whether the owner of a 26-pound domesticated, declawed bobcat is subject to the state’s tightened laws on owning dangerous wild animals.

— ROADSIDE STABBING: Authorities have dropped charges filed against an Ohio man after a stabbing in south-central Nebraska.

