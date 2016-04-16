Ohio judge keeps death option in arson fire that killed 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has denied a request to remove the death penalty option for a man accused of killing a 10-year-old girl and her grandparents in a March 2015 arson fire.
Attorneys for 47-year-old Robert Seman Jr., of Green, sought to have the death penalty declared unconstitutional because of how the appeals process works. A Mahoning County judge on Friday ruled that the attorneys failed to show how the process constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
Prosecutors say Seman raped 10-year-old Corinne Gump and set her grandparents’ Youngstown home ablaze, killing the girl, 63-year-old William Schmidt and 61-year-old Judith Schmidt.
Seman is charged with 10 counts of aggravated murder along with burglary and arson. He’s pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to start in September.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU