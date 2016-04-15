Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Apr. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 8:30 AM University of Dayton hosts CityLinks Neighborhood Leadership Conference – University of Dayton hosts 31st annual CityLinks Neighborhood Leadership Conference to ‘bring people together to find ways to create an environment and opportunities needed to attract and keep the next generation.’ Event features keynote speaker Fitz Center for Leadership in Community Executive Director Hunter Phillip Goodman

Location: 1700 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton Mpant1@udayton.edu 1 937 229 3256

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM John Kasich campaigns in New York – 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich campaigns in New York ahead of the 19 Apr primary, holding town halls at Bruce M Wright Memorial Conference Center, 1291 Faichney Dr, Watertown (10:00 AM EDT) and Mohawk Valley Community College Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Dr, Utica (2:00 PM EDT)

Location: Utica Watertown www.johnkasich.com https://twitter.com/johnkasich

Contacts: John Kasich press press@johnkasich.com

Doors open 9:30 AM (Watertown) 1:00 PM (Utica)

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 11:00 AM YouthBuild Dayton volunteers, County Corp staff participate in event for Global Youth Service Day – YouthBuild Dayton volunteers, County Corp staff and community members and elected officials participate in event to celebrate Global Youth Service Day by installing landscaping at a newly renovated home

Location: 1926 E Bataan Drive, Kettering, OH www.thehousingsource.org

Contacts: Adam Blake CountyCorp VP of Housing ablake@countycorp.com 1 937 531 7048

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 11:30 AM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3980 S Hamilton Rd, Groveport, OH http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 1:30 PM Ohio Home Weatherization Assistance Program State Plan public hearing

Location: Vern Riffe Building, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Penny Martin Ohio Development Services Agency Penny.Martin@development.ohio.gov 1 614 644 8774

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 – Saturday, Apr. 16 Number Fest college music festival – The Number Fest, college music festival, aka #FEST, headlined by Big Gigantic (Friday) and Fetty Wap (Saturday)

Location: 8003 State Route 56, Athens, OH Athens http://thenumberfest.com/ https://twitter.com/thenumberfest #14Fest

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 DSW Inc: Q4 2015 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=189127&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers

Contacts: Christina Cheng DSW Inc Investor Relations investorrelations@dswinc.com 1 855 893 5691

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 Cardinal Health Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 Cincinnati Financial: Q1 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations investor_inquiries@cinfin.com 1 513 870 2768

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q1 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com 1 216 383 2534

——————–

Friday, Apr. 15 Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas host inaugural Northeast Ohio Business Summit – Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas host inaugural Northeast Ohio Business Summit, to ‘encourage and facilitate collaboration and cooperation between local government and the private sector, in order to encourage the employment of returning citizens’

Location: Cleveland Convention Center, 44114, 300 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland cp.cuyahogacounty.us

Contacts: Darren Toms Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas dtoms@cuyahogacounty.us 1 216 443 8635

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 16 9:00 AM Cleveland 2016 Host Committee holds casting call for visitor welcome signage – Cleveland 2016 Host Committee holds casting call for area residents interested in being considered to appear on temporary signage that will welcome visitors to Cleveland for the 2016 Republican National Convention

Location: Global Center for Health Innovation, 1 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.thisiscleveland.com/about/

Contacts: Jennifer Kramer Destination Cleveland jkramer@destinationcle.org 1 216 875 6635

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 16 1:00 PM Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed participates in event to donate baseball equipment – Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed, Cleveland Police Capt. Keith Sulzer and B-Buzz Baseball Chairman Wendell Fields participate in event to donate baseball equipment to a little league program

Location: Dave’s Supermarket, 16820 Harvard Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Councilman Zack Reed 1 216 410 5734

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Apr. 17 10:00 AM Earth Day Coalition host EarthFest 2016: The Year of Clean Transportation

Location: Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland Rd, Berea, OH earthdaycoalition.org https://twitter.com/EarthDay_CLE

Contacts: Andrew Schaeffer Earth Day Coalition 1 216 281 6468 x227

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio