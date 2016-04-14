Kasich campaign traces a tricky path to GOP prize

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — John Kasich won’t come close to securing enough delegates for the Republican nomination before this summer’s convention.

He won’t control the powerful rules committee, either — a critical tool in securing favorable terrain in Cleveland.

No matter, say his advisers. They argue that the Ohio governor can capture the nomination by persuading delegates to switch allegiance from Donald Trump or Ted Cruz should a winner not emerge on the first or second ballot.

It’s a tricky path, and one that many political experts say may be a pipe dream.

Kasich has fewer than 150 delegates, when it takes 1,237 to get the nomination. And he’s won only his home state of Ohio.