Average Ohio gas price rises to over $2 per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans are seeing an average price of more than $2 per gallon for regular gas going into the workweek.

The price per gallon in Ohio was about $2.02 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up 13 cents from the state average a month ago, but 35 cents below the average cost a year ago.

The national average price in Monday’s survey was $2.04, compared with $2.39 a year ago.

Summer-blend gasoline that’s beginning to make its way from refineries to fuel terminals is likely to lead to some higher prices in the next few weeks in those areas required to use it. Continued refinery maintenance and rising demand may also lead to higher prices in some areas.

