Ohio ex-candidate for prosecutor convicted of corruption

CLEVELAND (AP) — The remaining defendant in a northeast Ohio public corruption case has been convicted on eight counts, including bribery, records tampering, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Prosecutors say a jury in Cleveland on Friday convicted 42-year-old Martin Yavorcik (yuh-VOR-sik), a former candidate for Mahoning County prosecutor.

His co-defendants, Youngstown Mayor John McNally and former county auditor Michael Sciortino (shor-TEEN-oh), previously pleaded guilty to reduced charges. They were accused of trying to prevent the county from moving offices away from a wealthy developer’s building.

Prosecutors alleged Yavorcik agreed to drop an investigation into McNally and Sciortino if he became the county prosecutor.

Yavorcik denied that he agreed to drop the investigation for money and said he had personal grudges against the prosecutor he was seeking to unseat.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com