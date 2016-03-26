Authorities say 2 killed, 4 hurt in Cleveland car crash

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland say two people have died and four others are injured after an early morning accident involving three vehicles.

The driver of a vehicle that burst into flames was dead at the scene, and his front-seat passenger died at a hospital Saturday. Cleveland authorities say the crash occurred at about 2:45 a.m. EDT in the Glenville neighborhood on Cleveland’s east side.

The accident involved a car making a left turn in an intersection that was then struck by two cars. City spokesman Daniel Ball said the first car to hit it spun out, and smashed into a brick wall and caught fire.

Ball said three other passengers in the burning car were hospitalized, as was the driver of the turning car.

Cleveland.com reports their conditions weren’t available immediately.