Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 23 8:00 AM Columbus officials attend event celebrating conclusion of terminal modernization – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus Regional Airport Authority Board Chair Susan Tomasky, Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown, and Columbus Partnership President and CEO Alex Fischer attend event celebrating the conclusion of the Port Columbus terminal modernization

Location: Center of the Port Columbus ticket lobby, 4600 International Gateway, Columbus, OH Columbus columbusairports.com

Contacts: Angie Tabor Columbus Regional Airport Authority media ATabor@ColumbusAirports.com 1 614 239 4081

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 23 8:30 AM Dayton City Commission meeting

Location: City Hall, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Rashella Lavender City of Dayton Clerk of Commission 1 937 333 3636

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 23 9:00 AM Stark County Sheriff OVI Task Force Partners meeting – Stark County Sheriff OVI Task Force Partners meeting to discuss future goals and work plans to make Stark County a safer place

Location: Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safety Building, 4500 Atlantic Blvd N E, Canton, OH Canton http://www.starkcountyohio.gov/sheriff/

Contacts: Frances Varkony Stark County Sheriff 346@starksheriff.org 1 330 430 3887

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 23 11:00 AM Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor’s public schedule – Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor, Ohio State Sen. Bob Peterson, Ohio State Rep. Gary Scherer, and Fayette County Commissioners visit Fayette County Mega-Site and tour Bluegrass Farms’ facilities at 11080 OH-729, Jeffersonville (11:00 AM EDT); Lt. Gov. Taylor, Sen. Peterson and Rep. Scherer tour the Sugar Creek Packing’s facilities at 21 Kenskill Ave, Washington Courthouse (12:30 PM EDT); and later tour Chillicothe’s historic Paper Mill at Glatfelter, 401 S. Paint St., Chillicothe (2:00 PM EDT)

Location: Chillicothe Washington Court House www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Bethany McCorkle State of Ohio press bethany.mccorckle@governor.ohio.gov 1 614 644 9570 1 614 406 2011

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 23 12:00 PM John Kasich campaigns in Wisconsin – 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich campaigns in Wisconsin ahead of the 5 Apr primary election, holding a town hall in Wauwatosa

Location: Crowne Plaza Milwaukee West, 10499 Innovation Dr, Wauwatosa, WI www.johnkasich.com https://twitter.com/johnkasich

Contacts: John Kasich press press@johnkasich.com

Doors open 11:30 AM

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 23 1:00 PM Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board meeting

Location: 8995 E Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg

Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture Ashley.McDonald@agri.ohio.gov 1 614 752 9817

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 23 3:00 PM Worthington Industries: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Sonya Higginbotham Worthington Industries Press sonya.higginbotham@WorthingtonIndustries.com 1 614 438 7391

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 23 7:30 PM Archdiocese of Cincinnati holds Tenebrae Servicee

Location: Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains, 325 W. Eighth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications dandriacco@catholiccincinnati.org 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 24 8:00 AM Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority Board of Directors meeting

Location: One Maritime Plaza, 2nd floor classrooms A&B, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.toledoportauthority.org/

Contacts: Connie Sobczak Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority csobczak@toledoportauthority.org 1 419 243 8251

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 24 9:00 AM Dayton Civil Service Board hold monthly meeting

Location: Civil Service Board offices, 371 W Second Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Maurice Evans Dayton Civil Service Board Secretary and Chief Examiner 1 937 333 2300

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 24 1:00 PM Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Building, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency Todd.Walker@development.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0247

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 24 3:30 PM Ohio Power Sitting Board meeting

Location: 180 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Matt Butler Ohio Power Siting Board 1 614 644 7670

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 24 5:00 PM Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr presides over Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Location: Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains, 325 W. Eighth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications dandriacco@catholiccincinnati.org 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 24 7:00 PM AFIT hold graduation ceremony to graduate 228 masters and doctoral students – Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management holds graduation ceremony to confer 228 master and doctorate degrees. Event features guest speaker U.S. Strategic Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Wilson

Location: National Museum of the Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH Dayton www.wpafb.af.mil

Contacts: Wright-Patterson AFB Public Affairs 1 937 522 3252

——————–

Friday, Mar. 25 12:00 PM Cincinnati Bishop Binzer presides over Liturgy of the Passion

Location: Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains, 325 W. Eighth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications dandriacco@catholiccincinnati.org 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

——————–

Friday, Mar. 25 – Sunday, Mar. 27 International Gem & Jewelry Show

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.intergem.com/ https://twitter.com/Intergem

Contacts: Intergem info@intergem.net 1 301 294 1640

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio