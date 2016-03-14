Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Mar. 14.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Mar. 14 10:00 AM Medical Mutual of Ohio hold news conference to announce donation of $1 million to BGSU’s OAI – Medical Mutual of Ohio Chairman, President and CEO Rick Chiricosta holds news conference to announce a gift donation of $1 million to Bowling Green State University’s The Optimal Aging Institute

Location: BGSU College of Health and Human Services, Ridge Street at Willard Drive, OH https://www.medmutual.com/ https://twitter.com/medmutual

Contacts: Mark Tooman Medical Mutual of Ohio 1 419 473 7823 Terri Carroll BGSU 1 419 372 3889

NEW EVENT: Monday, Mar. 14 11:00 AM Bernie Sanders campaigns in Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri and Illinois – 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns in Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri, and Illinois, holding ‘Future to Believe In’ rallies at Covelli Centre, 229 E Front St, Youngstown, OH (11:00 AM EDT); Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St, Akron, OH (1:00 PM EDT); PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte, NC (4:30 PM EDT); Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy, St. Charles, MI (7:30 PM CDT); and Auditorium Theater of Roosevelt University, 50 E Congress Parkway, Chicago, IL (10:30 PM CDT)

Location: Akron Youngstown Chicago St. Charles Charlotte www.bernie.org https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Arianna Jones Bernie for President arianna@berniesanders.com 1 802 557 7667

Doors open: 8:00 AM EDT (OH), 11:00 AM EDT (OH), 1:30 PM EDT (NC), 4:30 PM CDT (MO), 8:30 PM CDT (IL)

NEW EVENT: Monday, Mar. 14 11:00 AM National Nurses United campaign for Bernie Sanders in Ohio – National Nurses United campaign for 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Ohio, with the #BernieBus visiting University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton (11:00 AM EDT), before stopping in Cincinnati at sites such as University of Cincinnati, Union Station and Smale Riverfront Park

Location: Cincinnati Dayton www.nationalnursesunited.org https://twitter.com/NationalNurses #BernieBus

Contacts: Kari Jones National Nurses United 1 510 207 4829

Please contact Kari Jones for specific times, places to connect with bus: 1 510 207 4829

NEW EVENT: Monday, Mar. 14 12:00 PM Ted Strickland participates in Get-Out-The-Vote phone bank events – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate (and former Ohio Governor) Ted Strickland joins supporters and volunteers for Get-Out-The-Vote phone bank events, 3250 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH (12:00 PM EDT); 1817 Madison Avenue, Toledo, OH (5:00 PM EDT)

Location: Ohio Democratic Party HQ, 340 E Fulton Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.tedstrickland.com/ https://twitter.com/ted_strickland

Contacts: Ted Strickland for Senate Press@TedStrickland.com

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Mar. 14 10:00 AM John Kasich campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich campaigns in his home state of Ohio ahead of tomorrow’s primary, where he holds a town hall with guests Republican Sen. Rob Portman and college administrator and former college football coach Jim Tressel at Brilex Industries, 101 Andrews Ave, Youngstown (10:00 AM EDT), a ‘Battleground Ohio’ town hall meeting at MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton with guest Gov. Mitt Romney (2:00 PM EDT), and a Westerville hometown election eve rally with wife Karen Kasich, Sen. Portman and Gov. Romney at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave, Westerville (6:00 PM EDT)

Location: Canton Youngstown www.johnkasich.com https://twitter.com/johnkasich

Contacts: John Kasich press press@johnkasich.com

Doors Open: 9:30 AM (Youngstown) 1:30pm (North Canton) and 5:30 PM (Westerville)

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Mar. 14 10:00 AM Donald Trump campaigns in North Carolina, Florida, and Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigns in North Carolina, with a rally at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 625 7th Avenue Northeast, Hickory (10:00 AM EDT), before holding a town hall in Florida at Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa (2:00 PM EDT), and holding a rally in Ohio at Youngstown Airport – Winner Aviation, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, NE, Vienna (6:00 PM EDT) * Campaign event in Doral, FL, has been postponed

Location: Hickory Tampa www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again hhicks@donaldtrump.com 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Mar. 14 3:30 PM Destination Cleveland hold annual meeting to discuss 2016 GOP National Convention – Destination Cleveland hold annual meeting to discuss the impact of the 2016 Republican National Convention on Cleveland. Event includes discussion on the importance of the convention center on the local economy and discussion on the impact of the 2016 Republican National Convention. NBC Today Show Weather Anchor Al Roker delivers keynote speech. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Citymark Capital CEO Dan Walsh, and Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert attend

Location: Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.thisiscleveland.com/about/

Contacts: Jennifer Kramer Destination Cleveland jkramer@destinationcle.org 1 216 875 6635

Monday, Mar. 14 9:00 AM OSU host ‘Important Issues in Water Quality and Nutrient Placement’ conference – Ohio State University host ‘Important Issues in Water Quality and Nutrient Placement’ conference, focusing on technologies and techniques to minimize the amount of sediment and agricultural chemicals escaping from farmland to streams and lakes. Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Program Innovation and Environmental Policy Senior Director Larry Antosch discusses ‘Healthy Water Ohio: A Strategy for Water Resources Management,’ and Heidelberg University National Center for Water Quality Research Director Laura Johnson discusses ‘Keeping a Finger on the Pulse of Ohio Watersheds’

Location: Ohio Department of Agriculture, 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Tracy Turner OSU turner.490@osu.edu 1 614 688 1067 Randall Reeder Ohio State University reeder.1@osu.edu 1 614 292 6648

Monday, Mar. 14 2:00 PM Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hold press conference on OVI sobriety checkpoints – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force hold press conference to provide information to the media and the public about upcoming OVI sobriety checkpoints being held in Montgomery County in conjunction with the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday

Location: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 7, 555 Infirmary Road, Dayton, OH Dayton www.mcohio.org

Contacts: Sheriff Phil Plummer Montgomery County 1 937 225 4192

Monday, Mar. 14 5:00 PM Hamilton County Tax Levy Review Committee meeting – Hamilton County Tax Levy Review Committee meeting to review and discuss the Children’s Services Levy

Location: 138 East Court Street, Room 603, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hamilton-co.org/hc/default.asp https://twitter.com/HamiltonCntyOH

Contacts: Lisa Webb Hamilton County lisa.webb@hamilton-co.org 1 513 946 4306

Monday, Mar. 14 6:00 PM MSNBC holds back-to-back town halls with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton – MSNBC hosts back-to-back town halls with 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Sanders joins moderator Chuck Todd in Columbus, Ohio (6:00 PM EDT) followed by Clinton taking questions at a town hall moderated by Chris Matthews in Springfield, Illinois (7:00 PM EDT)

Location: TBD http://www.msnbc.msn.com/ https://twitter.com/msnbc

Contacts: Erika Masonhall NBC News Communications erika.masonhall@nbcuni.com 1 212 664 3230

Monday, Mar. 14 – Tuesday, Mar. 15 APTA 40th Legislative Conference – 2016 American Public Transportation Association Legislative Conference. Speakers include Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Therese McMillan, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, bipartisan Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio, Jeff Denham, and Robert Dold, and leaders from the National League of Cities, National Association of Regional Council, and National Association of Counties

Location: JW Marriott Hotel, 1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC http://www.apta.com/ https://twitter.com/APTA_info #APTAleg16

Contacts: Erin Cartwright APTA ecartwright@apta.com 1 202 496 4877

*** Registration for the media is FREE! To pre-register, send an email to APTA Director-Media, Virginia Miller, at vmiller@apta.com and she will send you the media registration form. Pre-registration can be done until 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 9. To register onsite, bring your media credentials. The APTA Media Center will be located in the Justice Room at the JW Marriott. ***

Monday, Mar. 14 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q1 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

Tuesday, Mar. 15 11:30 AM Bipartisan, bicameral Members of Congress at event on the Million Women Mentors movement – High-level leaders from Congress and the administration meet to recognize Women’s History Month and the Million Women Mentors movement, at a luncheon at which MWM announces its commitment of 550,000 Mentor pledges – out of a goal of one million mentors by 2019 – to guide girls and women interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers. Attendees include bipartisan Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Bob Corker, Tammy Baldwin, Debbie Stabenow, Kelly Ayotte, Maize Hirono, Jeanne Shaheen, John Boozman, Sherrod Brown, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Joni Ernst, Mike Enzi, and Bob Casey, bipartisan Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Barbara Comstock, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen,and Chuck Fleischmann, Under Secretary of Agriculture Dr Catherine Woteki, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director and Under Secretary of Commerce Michelle Lee, corporate executives, and representatives from nonprofits

Location: Rm 325, Russell Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC www.millionwomenmentors.org https://twitter.com/MillionWMentors

Contacts: Jordan Bullock STEMconnector Jordan.Bullock@STEMconnector.org 1 202 304 1951

Tuesday, Mar. 15 8:00 PM 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich holds election night event in his home state of Ohio

Location: Baldwin Wallace University, Lou Higgins Center, 136 E Bagley Rd, Berea, OH www.johnkasich.com https://twitter.com/johnkasich

Contacts: John Kasich press press@johnkasich.com

Press Entrance: Media will have a dedicated check-in table located at the general public entrance on the west side of the Lou Higgins Center. Media Access and Check-In: Press will be permitted to park trucks, access work space and set-up camera positions beginning at 2:00PM. Please Note: Valid media credentials and photo ID will be required for admission to the site.

Tuesday, Mar. 15 The Wendy’s Company: Q1 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations david.poplar@wendys.com 1 614 764 3311

Tuesday, Mar. 15 – Wednesday, Mar. 16 NCAA March Madness play-in games – NCAA Men’s Basketball First Four games

Location: Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.ncaa.com https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Bob Williams NCAA press pmr@ncaa.org 1 317 917 6117

Tuesday, Mar. 15 – Friday, Mar. 18 FDA/Xavier University PharmaLink Conference – ‘FDA/Xavier University PharmaLink Conference: Increasing Product Confernece’, co-sponsored by Food and Drug Administration Cincinnati District and Xavier University, incl presentations from FDA officials, global regulators, and industry experts

Location: Xavier University, 3800 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.fda.gov/ https://twitter.com/US_FDA

Contacts: FDA press 1 301 827 6242

Tuesday, Mar. 15 Ohio presidential primary election – Ohio presidential primary election, with Republicans and Democrats in the state voting for their preferred candidate for the 8 Nov presidential election. Republican primary is winner takes all, with Donald Trump looking to extend his lead in the race for the Republican nomination ahead of Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and John Kasich, who is the governor of Ohio and looking for a strong showing in his home state. Hillary Clinton holds a large delegate lead over Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination

Location: TBD www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Ohio Democratic Party Press press@ohiodems.org 1 614 221 6563 Kirstin Alvanitakis Ohio Democratic Party kirstin@ohiodems.org 1 919 923 4055

Wednesday, Mar. 16 – Friday, Mar. 18 OOGA Annual Winter Meeting

Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ooga.org https://twitter.com/ooga_hq

Contacts: Mike Chadsey OOGA Director of Public Relations mike@ooga.org 1 330 714 1271

Wednesday, Mar. 16 Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Todd Beekman HB Investor Relations 1 614 480 3878

Wednesday, Mar. 16 Greif Inc: Q1 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm

Contacts: Robert Lentz Robert Lentz Associates 1 614 876 2000

Wednesday, Mar. 16 February Results

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations marion_brakefield@progressive.com 1 440 446 7165

