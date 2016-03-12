Columbus man dies after I-70 motorcycle accident in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man has died after he was thrown off his motorcycle after losing control of the bike while passing another vehicle on Interstate 70 in central Ohio.

Police identified the man in the Friday morning accident as 48-year-old Chad L. Priest Sr. He was taken to a hospital, where he died about 1 p.m.

Police say he was headed east on the interstate near Route 315 and, after he was thrown off the bike, the motorcycle hit at least one other car. They say no one else was injured.