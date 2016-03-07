Jimmy Kimmel to host ABC’s Emmy broadcast airing Sept. 18

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s Emmy Awards broadcast. ABC announced Monday that Kimmel, host of that network’s late-night “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” will return for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs Sept. 18.

Kimmel’s comment on the news: “I have a feeling I’m going to be great.”

It’s the second time for Kimmel, who first hosted the Emmys in 2012. The show will originate from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced July 14.