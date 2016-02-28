BC-AP News Digest 6 am

RETRANSMITTING to fix garble.

CAMPAIGN 2016 – Hillary Clinton resoundingly reclaims her standing as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination with a lopsided victory in South Carolina, a win over Bernie Sanders that doubles as a strong send off toward Super Tuesday. By Julie Pace and Bill Barrow. SENT: 800 words, photos. WITH: 2016-ELECTION-EXIT POLL -Exit polling in South Carolina’s Democratic primary shows Hillary Clinton winning the support of an overwhelming majority of black voters, large majorities of men and women, and even a majority of voters under 45. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GOP 2016-TRUMP UNIVERSITY – Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump is playing defense on at least one issue these days: his role in a now-defunct real estate seminar business called Trump University. By Jill Colvin and Jeff Horwitz. WITH: GOP 2016-TAXES — Rubio, Cruz release tax summaries in challenge to Trump. SENT: 600 words, photos.

KKK PROTEST-STABBING – A KKK rally is met with dozens of demonstrators and a Klan member stabs a protester with the decorative end of a flag pole, setting off a vicious brawl. Three people were stabbed, one critically. By Christine Armario. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SYRIA – Syria’s cease-fire appears to be holding for a second straight day despite scattered reports of violations by government forces and rebels. The U.S. and Russian brokered agreement to cease hostilities is the most ambitious effort yet to curb the violence of the country’s five-year civil war. By Bassem Mroue. UPCOMING: 300 words by 7 a.m.

JOBLESS BENEFITS-CUTTING BACK — When Demetrius White lost his job as a forklift driver, he applied for unemployment benefits to help support his family. But that aid won’t last as long as it once did, because White is among the first group of people affected by a new Missouri law cutting the duration of jobless benefits. States traditionally have offered up to a half year of aid for the unemployed as they search for new jobs. But since the end of the Great Recession, eight states have reduced the weeks of available benefits while various others have changed laws to lessen the money unemployed people can get. That saves money, but also puts even more pressure on those looking for work. By David A. Lieb. UPCOMING: 980 words, photos, by noon.

WARRIORS-CURRY – ‘Ridiculous’ Stephen Curry does it again on another record-breaking night. Perhaps his latest incredible shot will quiet some of basketball’s old-timers trying to discredit the NBA superstar. SENT: 700 words, photos, video. WITH: WARRIORS CLINCH – Curry’s Golden State Warriors clinch a playoff spot — with more than six weeks to spare (sent).

IRAN-ELECTIONS – Partial election results indicate that Iranian reformists will win all 30 parliamentary seats in Tehran, handing hard-liners an embarrassing defeat. SENT: 350 words, photos. Developing.

OFFICERS SHOT-VIRGINIA – Police: Virginia officer fatally shot day after swearing-in. SENT: 500 words, photos. WITH: OFFICERS SHOT-VIRGINIA-THE LATEST.

FORT WAYNE DEATHS – Authorities in Indiana are investigating the shooting deaths of two men and a teenager found inside an Indiana home. SENT: 130 words.

SPIRIT AWARDS – Independent Film Spirit Awards provided a clear rebuke to the Oscars, bestowing awards on “Beasts of No Nation” co-stars Idris Elba and Abraham Attah and “Tangerine” star Mya Taylor. SENT: 750 words, photos.

RAZZIES – “Fifty Shades of Grey” nabbed five prizes at Saturday’s Golden Raspberry Awards, including worst screenplay, actor, actress, screen combo, and film of the year in a tie with the superhero flop “Fantastic Four.” SENT: 400 words, photos.

INDIA-MURDER SUICIDE – Indian police say man fatally stabs 14 relatives, hangs self. SENT: 130 words.

IRELAND-ELECTION — Ireland’s marathon election count is getting closer to determining the balance of power in the next parliament, and a historic alliance between two age-old foes is in prospect. The two perennial heavyweights of Irish politics — governing Fine Gael and opposition Fianna Fail — remain neck and neck. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 8 a.m. WITH: IRELAND-TRIBES AT WAR — Ireland’s 3 political tribes share a bloody past (sent).

EUROPE-TURKEY — Turkey all but turned a blind eye as more than 850,000 migrants, most of them Syrians, slipped into Greece from its shores last year in the hope of reaching more prosperous nations. Now, the country is trying to halt the flow, prompted in large part by a series of concessions from the European Union. SENT: 970 words, photos.

CHINA-CHRISTIAN PASTOR – Chinese pastor, wife who opposed cross removals sent to jail. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SALT LAKE CITY SHOOTING – Unrest breaks out in a Salt Lake City neighborhood after what appeared to be a shooting involving a police officer. SENT: 400 words, photos.

DNA DISPUTE – One judge ruled the DNA evidence was scientifically sound, as another, just miles away, tossed it out as unreliable. The same scenario continues to play out in courthouses across the world amid a debate over whether DNA samples that are amplified more than normal are reliable enough to convict someone for a crime. By Michael Balsamo. UPCOMING: 700 words by noon.

AIRLINE SEAT SIZE – US senator wants government to set airline seat-size rules. SENT: 350 words, photos.

EBONY-BLACK HOLLYWOOD – On the eve of an Academy Awards under fire for a lack of diversity, Ebony magazine celebrated the best of black cinema as “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson and “Birth of a Nation” filmmaker Nate Parker urged fellow black stars to realize the power of the community to make lasting change in Hollywood. SENT: 350 words, photos. WITH: OSCAR WATCH-ELTON JOHN CONCERT – Elton John, Gaga give surprise concert day before Oscars; OSCAR WATCH-QUINCY JONES – Quincy Jones wants to talk about diversity, just not on the Oscar show (both sent).

CHINA-TYCOON SILENCED – Chinese property mogul silenced for criticizing state media. SENT: 400 words.

