Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
4-6-1-0
(four, six, one, zero)
0-9-1-3
(zero, nine, one, three)
AS-2C-2S-7S-9S
(AS, 2C, 2S, 7S, 9S)
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
0-8-1-6
(zero, eight, one, six)
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
0-9-4-6
(zero, nine, four, six)
02-24-25-34-35
(two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $123,000
08-10-13-14-15-23-24-28-30-31-35-36-42-44-50-57-59-63-64-69-77-80
(eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-seven, eighty)
02-04-07-09-11-13-14-18-20-21-22-24
(two, four, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-04-06-07-11-12-13-14-15-17-21-24
(three, four, six, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
4-0-8
(four, zero, eight)
02-08-12-17-21
(two, eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
9-4-2
(nine, four, two)
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
0-7-2-7
(zero, seven, two, seven)
1-1-9-7
(one, one, nine, seven)
02-06-07-16-32
(two, six, seven, sixteen, thirty-two)
12-16-20-28, Bonus: 15
(twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Bonus: fifteen)
Month: 3, Day: 1, Year: 21
(Month: three; Day: one; Year: twenty-one)
4-1-5
(four, one, five)
08-11-30-32-36
(eight, eleven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)
AC-7C-2D-10D-8S
(AC, 7C, 2D, 10D, 8S)
0-5-4, Fireball:
(zero, five, four; Fireball: zero)
5-2-4-8, Fireball:
(five, two, four, eight; Fireball: zero)
01-14-20-21-34, Xtra: 5
(one, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $399,000
8-1-6, Fireball: 4
(eight, one, six; Fireball: four)
2-7-0-8, Fireball: 4
(two, seven, zero, eight; Fireball: four)
8-6-3
(eight, six, three)
7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)
3-8-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, eight, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-7-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
9-5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
07-12-14-16-17-22-26-33-34-37-49-51-54-56-57-62-64-67-71-73
(seven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-three)
0-5-6
(zero, five, six)
5-0-2-6
(five, zero, two, six)
5-1-3
(five, one, three)
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
0-9-2-2
(zero, nine, two, two)
9-6-1-1
(nine, six, one, one)
3-8-6-9-7
(three, eight, six, nine, seven)
5-0-1-8-6
(five, zero, one, eight, six)
06-10-12-16-37
(six, ten, twelve, sixteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
QD-KD-4D-7H-8H
(QD, KD, 4D, 7H, 8H)
01-07-09-13-FREE-20-24-28-30
(one, seven, nine, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
5-2-9-2
(five, two, nine, two)
9-2-7-3
(nine, two, seven, three)
4-1-2-7
(four, one, two, seven)
02-04-07-08-43
(two, four, seven, eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
1-4, Wild: 1
(one, four; Wild: one)
7-4, Wild: 8
(seven, four; Wild: eight)
6-1-5, Wild: 1
(six, one, five; Wild: one)
3-9-2, Wild: 8
(three, nine, two; Wild: eight)
9-8-5-5, Wild: 1
(nine, eight, five, five; Wild: one)
3-5-2-3, Wild: 8
(three, five, two, three; Wild: eight)
7-7-9-3-3, Wild: 1
(seven, seven, nine, three, three; Wild: one)
8-3-9-7-6, Wild: 8
(eight, three, nine, seven, six; Wild: eight)
09-10-18-22-28
(nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU