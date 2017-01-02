Out of power, state Dems frustrated with national committee

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrats around the country are demanding change from a national committee they say has focused too heavily on the White House at the expense of governorships, legislatures and state party operations.

DNC members gather in February to elect a new chairman. Five candidates are running so far, each pledging to rebuild from the ground up. Money from the DNC to state parties has been inconsistent during President Barack Obama’s tenure and, in most states, less than it’s been in the past. Party chairs say that’s resulted in fewer staff members and training programs, a change felt particularly in Republican-leaning states.

In 2017, Republicans will hold 33 governorships and fully control legislatures in 25 states, as well as Congress and the presidency.