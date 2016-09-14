The Latest: Acquaintance says elderly shooter was distant

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that led to the deaths of two people at a senior citizens apartment complex (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

A woman who knew him says the 77-year-old man who shot three people Wednesday at a senior citizen apartment complex had grown distant recently.

Margaret Rosso, whose mother lives at the Heritage Court Apartments in Cheyenne, says Larry Rosenberg was growing frustrated with life at the complex,

Rosso said: “He started getting more and more distant, complaining about the facility and about people and just kind of pulling away, isolating himself more and more.”

Attempts to reach Rosenberg’s family weren’t successful.

___ 2:37 p.m.

Authorities have identified the man who shot three people — killing one — at a senior citizen apartment complex in Cheyenne on Wednesday morning before killing himself.

Dan Long, spokesman for the Cheyenne Police Department, identifies the deceased gunman as Larry Rosenberg, 77, a resident of the apartment complex. The shootings happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Rosenberg fled the scene after the shooting, but he killed himself as officers approached him at a location nearby, Long said. It wasn’t clear yet whether he fled on foot or by vehicle, Long said.

Police have not released information about what sort of weapons were used in the shootings. Rosenberg was found with a handgun and a rifle, Long said.

___

1:23 p.m. Police say a gunman shot three people outside a Cheyenne senior citizen apartment complex Wednesday morning before killing himself as police closed in.

Police spokesman Dan Long says one of the three people shot by the unidentified gunman is dead. There’s no immediate word on the condition of the other two victims.

Long described the gunman as an elderly male and says he was a resident of the complex on Cheyenne’s northeast side. The shootings happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Long says the gunman fled the scene but killed himself as officers approached him at a location nearby.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Long says it’s not known yet whether the three shooting victims lived at the nursing home.