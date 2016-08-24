Family sues Navy, blaming it for contaminated drinking water

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania family is the Navy, alleging their drinking water has been tainted by firefighting foams once used at two former bases in suburban Philadelphia.

A Navy spokesman didn’t immediately respond when notified of the lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Giovanni family of Warrington. They live near the Horsham Air Guard Station.

The Navy previously has said it’s taking action after the Environmental Protection Agency and Congress raised concerns about the water at the Air Guard station, the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove and the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster.

The lawsuit contends the bases are the source of cancer-causing chemicals found in nearly 100 public and private wells near the properties.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, medical testing for affected families and other relief.