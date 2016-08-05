The Latest: Ryan challenger blasted for deportation remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times EDT):

10:30 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Republican primary challenger is on the defensive after saying he wants a discussion about deporting all U.S. Muslims.

Paul Nehlen’s comments on a radio show this week have drawn derision from other Republicans. Asked for comment Friday, Nehlen released a statement that did not address what he said and instead called on Ryan to debate him.

Nehlen was asked whether he was calling for deporting all U.S. Muslims. He said, “I’m suggesting we have a discussion about it, that’s for sure.” He later said he wants to deport only Muslims who believe in Sharia.

Wisconsin Assembly Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted that Nehlen was a “special kind of stupid.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called him a bigot.

Trump has refused to endorse Ryan and praised Nehlen, giving him a burst of attention before Tuesday’s primary.

___

9:25 a.m.

Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is embarrassed about Donald Trump being the GOP presidential nominee, calling it a “sad day in America.”

But he tells The Associated Press that he’s not rescinding his support for Trump because he says Democrat Hillary Clinton would be worse.

Vos wrote a column in advance of a Trump rally Friday in Green Bay. He calls Trump out for saying “stupid things” and for praising House Speaker Paul Ryan’s primary opponent. Trump said this week he was not ready to endorse Ryan.

Vos said “we are Ryan Republicans here in Wisconsin, not Trump Republicans.”

In the interview, Vos said Trump needs to apologize for his comments about Ryan.

None of the top-ranking Wisconsin Republicans are attending the Trump event.

___

9:15 a.m.

Donald Trump has announced his team of economic advisers and it includes many of the people who have been already helping his campaign.

Among those on the team are John Paulson, a hedge fund billionaire; Dan Kowalski, a former staffer on the Senate Budget Committee; and Steven Mnuchin, a New York investor who is Trump’s national finance chairman.

In the statement announcing the team, Trump’s campaign also said he’ll unveil a detailed jobs plan on Monday at the Detroit Economic Club. It said he will focus on “empowering Americans by freeing up the necessary tools for everyone to gain economically.”

___

8:30 a.m.

Donald Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence, is brushing off Republican concerns of turmoil in their campaign.

In recent weeks, Trump has angered fellow Republicans by criticizing parents of a soldier killed in Iraq and refusing to endorse House Speaker Paul Ryan and others for re-election. The feud has overshadowed Trump’s criticism of Hillary Clinton.

Pence told NBC’s “Today Show” that he is seeing “tremendous enthusiasm” for the Republican ticket. He said “Donald Trump and I are standing shoulder to shoulder to say to the American people, ‘We can be strong again.'”

Pence also said Trump values the sacrifices made by military families: “This man has a heart for our soldiers.”

___

7:28 a.m.

Donald Trump is making a rare admission he was wrong — in claiming he saw a video of a U.S. cash payment going to Iran.

Trump tweeted Friday that “The plane I saw on television was the hostage plane in Geneva, Switzerland, not the plane carrying $400 million in cash going to Iran!”

Trump has been expressing outrage about a $400 million payment the U.S. made to Iran this year. It was delivered on the same day that Iran released four Americans they had detained. Republicans call it ransom; the Obama administration says it was money the U.S. legally owed Iran.

Trump said Wednesday he saw video showing the money being delivered. The campaign acknowledged Thursday that this was incorrect, yet Trump repeated the claim hours later at a rally.