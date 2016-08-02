Ex-Navy SEAL Eric Greitens wins Missouri governor primary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens has won a bruising Republican primary for Missouri governor, defeating three opponents to advance to a November matchup with Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.

The incumbent governor, Democrat Jay Nixon, has served two terms and was ineligible to run again.

Greitens defeated Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, former lawmaker and U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway, and businessman John Brunner in a hard-fought Republican primary.

The four combined to spend more than $22 million, according to figures released about two weeks before the election. Greitens got a lot of his donations from wealthy out-of-state donors.

He has highlighted his military background and cast himself as a political outsider who would clean up perceived corruption in Jefferson City.