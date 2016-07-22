Stadium ribbon-cutting Friday, some work yet to be done

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It took about 8,000 construction workers to build the Minnesota Vikings’ new stadium. And, at Friday’s ceremonial ribbon-cutting, some of them will still be on the job at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mortenson Construction executive John Wood says painters, electricians and others are finishing up the last bit of work at the new stadium. However, Wood says that nothing major remains to be done.

Outside the stadium, workers reinforced the black, zinc exterior panels in areas where the wind pressure is higher than anticipated. Earlier this month, high wind damaged some of those panels. Wood says more substantial repairs were made to panels where water had seeped into the stadium during the winter. He tells KSTP-TV (http://bit.ly/2alKE7z ) the panels will not pose a long-term problem.

The first event at the stadium is Aug. 3.