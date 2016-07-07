UN report: People around the world are eating more fish

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. report says people around the world are eating more fish and global per capita fish consumption topped 20 kilograms (44 pounds) a year for the first time in 2014 according to preliminary estimates.

The Food and Agriculture Organization report released Thursday said the record consumption, which appears to have continued in 2015, is the result of increased supplies from fish farming, growing demand linked to population growth, reduced wastage, rising incomes and urbanization, and a slight improvement in some fish stocks.

FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva said aquaculture — using coastal net pens or ponds to raise freshwater and saltwater species — now provides half of all fish for human consumption.

But the report said “the state of the world’s marine fish stocks has not improved.”