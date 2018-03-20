Cole to be honored at state basketball tourney

West Liberty-Salem’s Logan Cole will be honored and recognized on Friday at the Division I state semi-final boys basketball game as a part of the OHSAA Heroes initiative amongst its 300,000 student-athletes in Ohio who have performed heroic deeds.

The game will be held at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center with an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

Cole will be honored between the 1st and 2nd quarter when a brief video will be shown and Cole and his family will be recognized on the floor.

Tickets can be purchased for the game at the ticket office for $12.

For more information, contact Jake Vitt in the WL-S Athletic Office at (937) 465-1149.

UHS seeks coach

Urbana High School is looking for a Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred but not required. Candidates must possess or have the ability to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all OHSAA coaching requirements. Teaching positions may be available but are unknown at this time. If interested, please email a cover letter, coaching resume and at least four references to Dan Shay, Athletic Director at daniel.shay@urbanacityschools.org. Deadline is Friday, April 13.