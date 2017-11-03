Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

My name is Raina and I am a 6-year-old Boxer girl. I weigh 62 pounds. My owner brought me here to Barely Used Pets and I am making friends every day here. I wasn’t a bad girl at all, but just too strong for my owner. I get to go out on the playground with the others and get lots of exercise. I am really fond of tennis balls..alright…actually I love the things! I also love attention and need somebody who can spend lots of time with me. One thing I’m not good with…CATS. Just can’t be around them. Won’t you please come out and spend a little time with me? I need to find my new forever family so we can go chase some tennis balls, and of course, sit around and have lots of long talks!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Raina says..”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

The English have arrived at the Champaign County Animal Welfare league (CCAWL) and are waiting for your visit. We rescued five English Shepherds from a nearby puppy mill that are looking for homes. There are five: four males and one female. The puppies are 12 weeks old and weigh approximately 20 pounds. each. All have been neutered and spayed as well as fully vetted including heart worm testing, heart worm and flea prevention, rabies, H3N2 flu vaccination and micro-chipped. All have had their tails docked by the breeder which is not typical in an English Shepherd.

The English Shepherd is a highly intelligent, all-around farm dog, often used as a herding and watch dog as well as a child’s companion. The English Shepherd may have been the most common breed in America during the 19th and early 20th century.

We invite you to come out and meet these impressive-looking puppies. CCAWL is located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH, and our phone number is 937-834-5236. We are closed on Sunday and Tuesday and you may call us for our exact hours each day. An application is required in order to adopt and this can be found online or in-house. Our adoption fee is $150 cash or check.

We appreciate your donations of paper towels, leashes, harnesses and collars. Also, please come by and pick up a volunteer application if you would enjoy being a part of this caring enterprise.

Today, Nov. 4, CCAWL is providing a Low Cost Vaccination Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. No appointment is necessary, just walk in to the first building on your right. All vaccinations are $10.00; a heart worm test is $20.00, a FeLV test is $20, and micro-chipping of your pet is $20.00. We will also be providing the Bivaliant Flu Vaccination for $10.00. This vaccination requires a 3 week booster, which will also be available in 3 weeks for $10.00. We will accept cash or check only. All checks are payable to CCAWL. For more information, please call us at 937-834-5236.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Look at this darling kitty, a sweet and playful one, this Sundae is! Pretty Sundae girl is waiting and hoping for her forever home. She’s fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and spayed. Come to Paws Urbana and visit her.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

PAWS Amimal Shelter (dog)

Have you ever seen a cuter face than mine? Yep, it’s me, Bingo, here at PAWS. I’m a Cattle Dog/Heeler mix boy and I am about 2 years old. I’m a little shy ‘til I get to know you, but I warm up pretty fast.

I’m just sitting around waiting for you! I am a nice little guy who loves being petted and loved on….. don’t we all??

Stop at PAWS and take me for a walk. Promise I’ll make your day.

Six-year-old Raina is a good girl, but too strong for her previous owner. Maybe she’ll be right for you. Check this Boxer out at Barely Used Pets. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_RainaWeb.jpeg Six-year-old Raina is a good girl, but too strong for her previous owner. Maybe she’ll be right for you. Check this Boxer out at Barely Used Pets. Five adorable 12-week-old English Shepherds are ready to be adopted from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Drop by and maybe find a perfect companion. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_EnglishWeb.jpg Five adorable 12-week-old English Shepherds are ready to be adopted from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Drop by and maybe find a perfect companion. Playful, pretty Sundae is ready for her special someone to visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_SundaeWeb.jpg Playful, pretty Sundae is ready for her special someone to visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter. Bingo, a Cattle Dog/Heeler, has it pretty good at PAWS Animal Shelter, but is more than ready for his person to adopt him and take him home. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_BingoWeb.jpg Bingo, a Cattle Dog/Heeler, has it pretty good at PAWS Animal Shelter, but is more than ready for his person to adopt him and take him home.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.