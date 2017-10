MARYSVILLE – Union County’s Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium will present Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot” November 3 and 4 at 7 p.m., and November 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online at silversceneplayers.com or at the door. All proceeds go to benefit the Bridges Community Action Partnership – which serves area counties including Champaign. For more information, contact the box office at 937-552-3SSP (3777).

Staff report