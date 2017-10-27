Posted on by


Post Commander Jesse Brewer shakes hands with Steve Brown, president of the Antioch Shrine Foundation, on Oct. 20 in front of American Legion Pearce Kerns Post 120 as he presents a $3,100 check for the foundation. Also pictured are, from left to right, Bret Stahler, Chief Rabban of the Antioch Shrine, Shriners Dennis Todd, Bill Instine and Rob Butler, Ladies Auxiliary representative Joyce Coy, Sons of the American Legion representative Jeff Wilkins and member Ron Cook.


Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

