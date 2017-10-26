Haunted Corn Maze open this weekend

ST. PARIS – Bittersweet Knolls is hosting a 10-acre haunted corn maze and pumpkin slingshot this weekend at their property on 415 Kiser Lake Road. The grounds have been open every weekend in October for children to ride a barrel train and take hay rides, but this is the only opportunity guests will have to make their way through the maze.

Owner Jason Hoelscher said he started Bittersweet Knolls three years ago as a way of providing affordable family fun in the community. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are free.

This year’s corn maze is designed around cancer awareness with the words “believe” and “hope” cut into the center of the cornfield. He has also partnered with Relay for Life teams, which will be out selling refreshments as a fundraiser.

Hoelscher said he starts working in early July to prepare the cornfield, and that there are props and costumed volunteers within the maze. He recommends the maze be limited to people age 13 and older because of the scare factor.

The pumpkin slingshot is a large slingshot with a target in the middle of the pond, and guests can pick out 3 pumpkins for $1. All pumpkins are locally sourced, as Hoelscher’s own efforts to grow a pumpkin patch were unsuccessful this year.

Bittersweet Knolls has drawn roughly 100 people each weekend so far this October, but Hoelscher said last year’s corn maze drew 110 people from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and he is hoping for more this year. The maze will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.bittersweetknolls.com or call 937-663-4150.

By Christopher Selmek

