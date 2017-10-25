Need financial help with heating bills?

Are you or someone you know fighting to make ends meet? Struggling with your winter heating bills? Do you have a heating emergency?

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP) begins Nov. 1 and will run through March 31, 2018. Income eligibility is 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($43,050.00 per year for a household of four). E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households that are threatened with disconnection, already disconnected, or have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal. E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.

The following list includes documents required for assistance:

All Social Security numbers for every household member

Birth dates for every household member

Social Security cards or birth certificates for all household members (proof of citizenship)

Proof of all income received within the last 13 weeks for all household members

All pages of current electric and gas bill or bulk fuel vendor information

If renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number

Job and Family Services Case number

If disabled, proof of disability

For appointments or information contact Bridges Community Action Partnership at 937-772-9164.

Submitted story

Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.

