Manairco and Hughey and Phillips announce merger

Manairco Inc. (Manairco) and Hughey and Phillips LLC (H&P) announced that the companies entered into a definitive merger agreement under which H&P will acquire substantially all the assets of Manairco. Manairco is a well-established sales and manufacturing company with a reputation for excellence in the manufacture and design of airfield lighting systems and accessories. The company has a broad installed base throughout North America and across the globe. Manairco is an industry leader in both product quality and customer service.

Upon the closing of the merger transaction, Manairco’s product and service offerings will be added to the Hughey and Phillips product offerings and sold through the combined global sales force. Manairco’s existing operations and customer service will be maintained at its current manufacturing facility in Mansfield.

“Manairco has built exceptional relationships across the airfield lighting industry over the years with its broad product offerings and commitment to meeting the needs of its customers,” said Gayle Gorman-Green, president and CEO of Manairco. “We believe this merger represents an opportunity to combine the technical and customer service of the companies across a broader spectrum of customers and geographies. I look forward to continuing to lead the Manairco team at this exciting time.”

“We at Hughey and Phillips are delighted about this opportunity to work closely with Manairco’s strong team and its existing customers to bring customized solutions to the airfield lighting industry,” said Steve Schneider, president and CEO of Hughey and Phillips. “This partnership allows Hughey and Phillips to continue its expansion into the airfield lighting market by offering a combination of lighting and marking products as well as power management solutions for airports and heliports both large and small.”

About Hughey and Phillips LLC

Hughey and Phillips is one member of a conglomerate of companies serving the aviation, transportation, security and medical markets from its headquarters in Urbana, Ohio. H&P is a global leader in obstruction and airport products and has been serving the safety needs of the transportation industry since the 1930’s. H&P offers complete solutions for lighting systems designed and manufactured by H&P in the USA including strobe and LED offerings. The company has a full engineering staff providing complete support and design in optical, electrical and mechanical disciplines. Contact Hughey and Phillips at www.hugheyandphillips.com.

About Manairco Inc.

Manairco, a woman owned small business concern, has served the airport/heliport lighting market with quality, economical lighting equipment since 1955. Manairco offers a broad range of lighting and marking products as well as power management solutions for a variety of aviation applications. Contact Manairco at www.manairco.com.

