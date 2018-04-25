Don’t miss out on free fishing

It’s not every day that you run across something that is really free. There’s usually some catch or hidden fee. But not here. This is legit. You’re not going to be taken hook, line and sinker with this offer, so to speak, unless of course you actually reel in a really big one.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, on May 5-6 anglers are invited to take part in the annual free fishing weekend.

This is the only weekend of the year that does not require anyone 16 years old or older to obtain a fishing license.

This is your chance to dust off that fishing gear in the garage and get out with the whole family and catch some fish. Find a nearby stream, river, pond or lake to drop a line. Be sure to bring a camera and pack a lunch. Ohio free fishing days are open to all Ohioans and extend to all of Ohio’s public waters.

Ohio is known for its world class fishing so this is your chance to get in on the action. The ODNR Division of Wildlife stocked more that 66 million sport fish in Ohio’s waters last year. That should certainly increase your odds of catching some fish. Fish that they have stocked include hybrid striped bass, rainbow trout, brown trout, walleye, blue catfish, channel catfish, steelhead, muskellunge and saugeye.

This year the state is also offering an additional bonus with the free fishing weekend. Campers can receive a 20 percent off discount at Ohio State Park campgrounds May 4-6 by using promo code 18ANGLER.

This special weekend is a deal you can’t pass up, free fishing and a camping discount to boot. There really is no “catch” with this offer unless, of course, you get out there and “catch” some fish!

Ohio State Parks offering camping discounts same weekend

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

