Mercy unveils services

On Wednesday, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital announced facility improvements and enhanced patient service plans at its Fall Open House.

Senior leaders, including new hospital president Jamie Houseman and Matt Caldwell, the new CEO of Mercy Health – Springfield, unveiled the hospital’s new senior behavioral health unit. The unit is the only one of its kind in Clark and Champaign counties and opens in December. It will address the psychological, medical, emotional and spiritual needs of senior citizens.

Urbana Hospital has just undergone a more than $3 million renovation and service expansion project that includes a 10-bed senior behavioral health unit, minimally-invasive robotic surgery available in early spring 2018, doubling of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service capability from two to four days weekly and internal renovations to modernize the facility.

Leaders of the hospital’s many departments, including surgery, imaging, orthopaedic and more, provided information on new and expanded robotic surgery and other services coming to Champaign County’s only inpatient hospital facility.

“Since 1951, Urbana Hospital has been the only hospital dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of our community, providing top quality care with compassion,” said Houseman. “We’re growing and expanding our services to ensure we continue to be your provider of choice.”

Urbana Hospital, located at 904 Scioto St., provides comprehensive medical care, including:

• surgical services

• orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation

• 24-hour emergency services

• cardiac and respiratory care

• full range of imaging and laboratory services

• digital mammography

• colonoscopy services

• physical, occupational and speech therapy

• wound care center

• occupational health & medicine services

• family medicine & pediatric care

• community outreach programs

• innovative stroke care

John Wooten, OSU Telestroke Program, shows how technology enables Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital to communicate with Ohio State University during a stroke event. Wooton was illustrating how a doctor would be seen on the monitor. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_technology.jpg John Wooten, OSU Telestroke Program, shows how technology enables Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital to communicate with Ohio State University during a stroke event. Wooton was illustrating how a doctor would be seen on the monitor. Submitted photos Therapy dog Toodles poses with Nancy Sleeper – both are hospital volunteers. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_toodles.jpg Therapy dog Toodles poses with Nancy Sleeper – both are hospital volunteers. Submitted photos Susan Gabbard, Practice Administrator with Mercy Health Physicians – Springfield, talks with two very special women who attended the event last night, former residents of Urbana, Sharon and Noel Clark. Their cousin, Karen Kerns Dresser, donated funds to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital earlier this year and they were in town to view the renovations made possible through this kind donation and to show their support for the future of the hospital. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_info.jpg Susan Gabbard, Practice Administrator with Mercy Health Physicians – Springfield, talks with two very special women who attended the event last night, former residents of Urbana, Sharon and Noel Clark. Their cousin, Karen Kerns Dresser, donated funds to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital earlier this year and they were in town to view the renovations made possible through this kind donation and to show their support for the future of the hospital. Submitted photos A model room from the behavioral health unit is pictured as displayed during Wednesday’s open house. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_room.jpg A model room from the behavioral health unit is pictured as displayed during Wednesday’s open house. Submitted photos Jamie Houseman addresses those attending Wednesday’s open house at Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_houseman.jpg Jamie Houseman addresses those attending Wednesday’s open house at Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital. Submitted photos Ellise Hayden, Interim Program Director for the Senior Behavioral Health Unit, explains details of the new behavioral health program. Sabrina Neeley, Director of Clinical Services for Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital is pictured to her right. The other attendees were various employees and community leaders. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_tour.jpg Ellise Hayden, Interim Program Director for the Senior Behavioral Health Unit, explains details of the new behavioral health program. Sabrina Neeley, Director of Clinical Services for Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital is pictured to her right. The other attendees were various employees and community leaders. Submitted photos

Urbana Hospital adds behaviorial unit for senior citizens

Submitted story

Information from Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital.

Information from Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital.