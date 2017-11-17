Mercy unveils services

On Wednesday, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital announced facility improvements and enhanced patient service plans at its Fall Open House.
Senior leaders, including new hospital president Jamie Houseman and Matt Caldwell, the new CEO of Mercy Health – Springfield, unveiled the hospital’s new senior behavioral health unit. The unit is the only one of its kind in Clark and Champaign counties and opens in December. It will address the psychological, medical, emotional and spiritual needs of senior citizens.
Urbana Hospital has just undergone a more than $3 million renovation and service expansion project that includes a 10-bed senior behavioral health unit, minimally-invasive robotic surgery available in early spring 2018, doubling of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service capability from two to four days weekly and internal renovations to modernize the facility.
Leaders of the hospital’s many departments, including surgery, imaging, orthopaedic and more, provided information on new and expanded robotic surgery and other services coming to Champaign County’s only inpatient hospital facility.
“Since 1951, Urbana Hospital has been the only hospital dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of our community, providing top quality care with compassion,” said Houseman. “We’re growing and expanding our services to ensure we continue to be your provider of choice.”
Urbana Hospital, located at 904 Scioto St., provides comprehensive medical care, including:
• surgical services
• orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation
• 24-hour emergency services
• cardiac and respiratory care
• full range of imaging and laboratory services
• digital mammography
• colonoscopy services
• physical, occupational and speech therapy
• wound care center
• occupational health & medicine services
• family medicine & pediatric care
• community outreach programs
• innovative stroke care
Information from Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital.