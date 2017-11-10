Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Meet our new star, Panda, a sweet boy waiting to be your best friend. This friendly puppy and loves everyone. He is good with kids, other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind the kitties. He is a Lab mix who walks well on a leash, rides very well in a car and would make a great addition to an active family. Please check our boy out at PAWS.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call the shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Faith and I am a sweet cat looking for a home to call my own. I hope to find a family who can give me some good food to eat, a warm bed to sleep in and plenty of love and attention every day for the rest of my life. I was found inside a box and brought to the shelter. I am very shy and quiet. I am up to date on my shots and spayed. I am litter box trained and I tested negative for feline leukemia. Please remember that all new pets need some time to learn the rules of a new home, so be patient with me as I make that transition. If you think you can give me the kind of life I deserve then drop by Paws Animal Shelter to get to know me and find out how to add me to your family today!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

So you say you’d like a dog but you don’t have the inclination to keep up with a high-energy dog who needs lots of exercise. Well, how about a dog like our girl Daisy? Her legs may be a little short, but her scenting abilities are second only to a Bloodhound. Daisy is extremely patient, especially with little, unsupervised hands who may want to check out her ears. Daisy is very intelligent but may just plod along while consuming all of the knowledge she is learning. You may say, “this sounds like a Basset Hound” and you would be correct. Daisy was relinquished to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League through no fault of her own and is ready to settle in to a new home. She is three years old and weighs 48 pounds. Daisy is house-trained and very friendly to people, other dogs and children. She wants you to know she dreams about chasing a cat but can’t seem to gather the energy to actually do so. That being said, she would enjoy regular walks to keep in shape.

Daisy has been fully vetted, which includes spaying, heart worm testing, micro-chipping and completely vaccinated with Da2PPL, Rabies and the H3N2 flu vaccine to combat the dog flu that has entered the area. CCAWL is located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH, and our phone number is 937-834-5236. We are closed on Sunday and Tuesday and you may call us for our exact hours each day. An application is required in order to adopt and this can be found online or in house. Our adoption fee is $150 cash, check or credit card.

We appreciate your donations of paper towels, leashes, harnesses and collars. Also, please come by and pick up a volunteer application if you would enjoy being a part of this caring enterprise.

We wish to thank the public for the amazing turnout for our Grand Opening as well as the vaccination clinic held last Saturday. The enthusiastic support provided by our community and near-by areas has warmed our hearts and strengthened our resolve in continuing the caring work of rescuing unwanted animals. Memberships are now open. You can sign up anytime during normal business hours. For more information please feel free to call us at 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Nate and I am a 5-month-old male Chiweenie pup. My brother (Miles) and I came from an Amish puppy mill and he just got his new forever home. I weigh about 6 to 7 pounds and will be a smaller dog. They say I am sweet and loving. I will need house training but they also say that I seem to be very willing! Won’t you please come and see me and maybe we can even spend some time in the visiting room so we can get to know each other. I promise to be a really good boy and that training thing? Well, I will work hard to get that down fast!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Nate says..”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

