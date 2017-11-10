Students get boost toward college

Seven Urbana Junior High 8th graders were chosen to take part in Champaign County Scholars. This program, supported by the Clark State Foundations, helps identify and support students who will become the first people in their families to earn college degrees. This program aims to increase the college-going population from Champaign County by offering first-generation students college and career readiness activities, volunteer mentorship and a full-tuition scholarship at Clark State upon completion of high school. Students had to complete an application, get several letters of reference and do a face to face interview with a representative from Clark State.

The following students successfully completed the process and will represent Urbana City Schools: Grace Slagle, Wyatt Pelfrey, Kendra Baccus, Marah Kerns, Zoey Cahall, Justice Magann and Kourtney Hilliard.

From left are Principal Cheryl Carter, Zoey Cahall, Kendra Baccus, Kourtney Hilliard, Marah Kerns, Wyatt Pelfrey, Grace Slagle, Justice Magann, McKenzie Lamb, school counselor, and Superintendent Thiel. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_Web-5.jpg From left are Principal Cheryl Carter, Zoey Cahall, Kendra Baccus, Kourtney Hilliard, Marah Kerns, Wyatt Pelfrey, Grace Slagle, Justice Magann, McKenzie Lamb, school counselor, and Superintendent Thiel. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

