Michael Mossbarger of Urbana is one of six finalists for the best homemade Halloween costume contest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” His costume is called “The Night Walker” and was home-made from wood and cloth material. Anyone visiting kellyandryan.com/live/voting/ may vote once every 24 hours until Oct. 31. Voting is on the show’s Facebook page. Viewers click Like to vote on the costumes.

Staff report